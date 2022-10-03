Read full article on original website
Shooting suspect brought back to PA on homicide charges
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County. Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce. […]
Fugitive arrested after deciding to apply for job with N.J. sheriff’s office
A Jersey City fugitive from justice made herself easy to find. She applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement agency that specializes in picking people wanted for outstanding warrants. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Tuesday,...
hudsoncountyview.com
St. Benedict’s Prep official, a Jersey City resident, charged with attempted luring
The dean of seniors for St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, a Jersey City resident, has been charged with attempting to meet and have sex with an individual he believed was a teenager, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, is charged with one count...
Police arrest Newark prep school guidance counselor who was fired over alleged inappropriate contact
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark was arrested and is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with what he thought was an underage boy.
N.J. man, 64, charged with illegally growing dozens of marijuana plants, police say
A Bergen County man was arrested Thursday and charged with growing 62 marijuana plants in an illegal farm operation in Hackensack, authorities said. Anthony Dias, 64, of Hackensack, was charged with manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing illegal marijuana in an amount greater than 10 plants, a first-degree crime, according to Ray Guidetti, the city’s police director.
Police: Teen arrested for fire that damaged NICE buses in Seaford
The incident happened in Cedar Creek Park in August.
Police: Fairfield vape shop shut down, second employee arrested
A Fairfield vape shop has been shut down by the state and an employee has been arrested for selling marijuana and tobacco products to kids, police say.
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
The guidance counselor was recently fired for what St. Benedict's determined was "inappropriate conduct."
Police: Arrest made in fatal L train slashing incident
The NYPD has arrested and charged a suspect they believe is responsible for fatally slashing an L train passenger.
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Police: 3 men caught trying to steal used cooking oil in New City
Clarkstown police tell News 12 the owner of Rocco's Italian Cuisine & Pizza on Main Street found three men stealing the used oil from the back of his restaurant.
North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor
A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NJ cop faces life in prison for killing estranged wife, shooting her lover in Jefferson
A Newark police lieutenant has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife, as well as trying to kill her new boyfriend, more than three years ago. On Monday, John Formisano was found guilty by a Morris County Superior Court jury after an eight-day trial and roughly two days of deliberations, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll confirmed late on Tuesday.
Police: 42-year-old woman found fatally stabbed in North Bellmore home
According to police, the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home on S. Bismark Avenue.
BREAKING NEWS: Ten people are hurt including a child, after NYPD patrol car crashes through intersection in NYC
At least 10 people have been injured - three of them seriously - after a NYPD cruiser plowed into a group of pedestrians at a Bronx intersection. The victims were struck at Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue in the Bronx around 3pm Thursday afternoon. Three are reported to have suffered serious injuries.
Police: Man arrested in 2020 Wyandanch fatal shooting
Basheer Vinson, 28, is now charged with second-degree murder.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
.38 Special Tossed By 16-Year-Old Boy Chased Down By Paterson Police
A 16-year-old Paterson boy tossed a loaded gun while running from city detectives, authorities said. Detectives Corey Davis, John Rikowich, Muhammed Dombayci and Wisam Salameh spotted the teen at the corner of Mercer and Franklin Streets -- where several shots had recently been fired -- shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card
More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
News 12
Source: Verizon store on Larkin Drive in Monroe burglarized
The Verizon store on Larkin Drive was burglarized last Tuesday, according to a source. News 12 obtained surveillance photos showing the suspects in the store. The two men allegedly stole $3,000 worth of display items while customers and employees were in the store. News 12 has calls out to state...
