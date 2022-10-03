ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

WBRE

Shooting suspect brought back to PA on homicide charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County. Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce. […]
KINGSTON, PA
Daily Voice

North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

.38 Special Tossed By 16-Year-Old Boy Chased Down By Paterson Police

A 16-year-old Paterson boy tossed a loaded gun while running from city detectives, authorities said. Detectives Corey Davis, John Rikowich, Muhammed Dombayci and Wisam Salameh spotted the teen at the corner of Mercer and Franklin Streets -- where several shots had recently been fired -- shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card

More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Source: Verizon store on Larkin Drive in Monroe burglarized

The Verizon store on Larkin Drive was burglarized last Tuesday, according to a source. News 12 obtained surveillance photos showing the suspects in the store. The two men allegedly stole $3,000 worth of display items while customers and employees were in the store. News 12 has calls out to state...
MONROE, NY

