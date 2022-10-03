ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Greenville social districts start this evening

Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months. Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
WITN

ECVC holds 57th annual banquet at Rock Springs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds gathered Thursday night to celebrate the abilities of people with disabilities. Rock Springs Center in Greenville was packed for the 57th Annual Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s banquet. ECVC holds its banquet every October to celebrate National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, but this is the first...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

School board resolution honors Seaforth legacy

The Lenoir County Board of Education honored the late Dr. Keith Seaforth for “his decades of service to the education of our young people” in a resolution unanimously approved Monday night and presented to his widow, Barbara. Seaforth served as a school board member for 24 years, first...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Alex Perry
Chris Daniels
WITN

NCDHHS announces updated ways to pay child support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New online payment options are now making it easier for parents to pay child support. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that payments can now be made through any digital wallet. Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal can now be...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

ECU Health nurses recognized among Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina

Greenville, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving health care services to their communities.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ENC town hopes to get $15 million to fix water filtration system

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - PFAS is a threat to clean water across North Carolina. The so-called forever chemical, found in a number of commercial, cooking, and food take-out boxes, is reported to be linked to a number of terminal cancers and other health risks. High levels of the chemical were...
MAYSVILLE, NC
#Vocational Skills#Enc
piratemedia1.com

Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters

With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Calling all forklift operators! the Forklift Rodeo is back in uptown Greenville. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs to 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza parking lot. Teams of forklift operators from local manufacturing companies will compete in challenges like basketball, bowling and safety.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Fair underway this week

LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - For the last three months, Lenoir County has been prepping for five days of fun. “People think you just open the doors and there’s a fair, that’s not how it works,” said Lenoir County Fairgrounds Chairman, Chris Raines. Fair prepping includes landscaping...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Government - IT System Technician II

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Performs technical work and consulting to users in the coordination and design of applications, networks, hardware systems; also performs special functions in data base coordination. DISTINGUISHING FEATURES OF THE CLASS:. An employee in this class is responsible for providing support to the users of the computerized...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU Outer Banks wraps up sea level change art project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Outer Banks campus’ “Was Here” project will be here until October 7. The wrap event will be 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the ECU Outer Banks Campus, at 850 NC 345 in Wanchese. WITN is told the public...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC

