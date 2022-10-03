ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
Akron accepting applications for Violence Intervention and Prevention grants

AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron is accepting applications for the next round of Violence Intervention and Prevention grants. The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, the city has approved more than $2 million in grants for 15 local organizations working to prevent violence, stop the progression of violence and rehabilitate individuals with a history of violent behavior, according to the city.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan endorses Marco Sommerville for mayor in 2023

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan on Thursday endorsed Akron Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs Marco Sommerville to be the city’s next mayor. The announcement comes just two days after Horrigan announced he won’t seek a third term in office, citing “much consideration and self-reflection.” In the announcement, Horrigan called serving as the city’s 62nd mayor “the honor of my professional lifetime.”
Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District: endorsement editorial

Competing for an Ohio House seat in the newly drawn 17th District are veteran Republican legislator Thomas F. Patton of Strongsville and Troy J. Greenfield of Fairview Park, former vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. The north-south district runs from Rocky River to Strongsville, picking up Middleburg Heights, Brook Park, Fairview Park and Cleveland Wards 16 and 17 along the way.
Berea officials consider redeveloping Smith School property

BEREA, Ohio -- The former Smith School property at 535 Wyleswood Drive in Berea is being considered for possible redevelopment. Berea City School District officials, as well as Mayor Cyril Kleem, Berea City Council and the Longbrooke Homeowners’ Association board, are considering entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to seek potential developers to provide proposals for the nearly 13-acre site.
County gets ‘good’ COVID-19 news

DOWNTOWN AKRON — COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Summit County, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Speaking at the Oct. 3 Summit County Council meeting, Skoda said the disease is now endemic rather than pandemic, meaning it is still around but not causing as significant disruption in the community.
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
