Seen Through Horses campaign brings equestrian and mental health sectors together: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Achievement Centers for Children recently partnered with Horses for Mental Health to bring the equestrian and mental health sectors together in a peer to peer awareness and fundraising campaign called Seen Through Horses. The Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful has offered a Therapeutic Horsemanship...
North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
Akron accepting applications for Violence Intervention and Prevention grants
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron is accepting applications for the next round of Violence Intervention and Prevention grants. The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, the city has approved more than $2 million in grants for 15 local organizations working to prevent violence, stop the progression of violence and rehabilitate individuals with a history of violent behavior, according to the city.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan endorses Marco Sommerville for mayor in 2023
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan on Thursday endorsed Akron Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs Marco Sommerville to be the city’s next mayor. The announcement comes just two days after Horrigan announced he won’t seek a third term in office, citing “much consideration and self-reflection.” In the announcement, Horrigan called serving as the city’s 62nd mayor “the honor of my professional lifetime.”
Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District: endorsement editorial
Competing for an Ohio House seat in the newly drawn 17th District are veteran Republican legislator Thomas F. Patton of Strongsville and Troy J. Greenfield of Fairview Park, former vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. The north-south district runs from Rocky River to Strongsville, picking up Middleburg Heights, Brook Park, Fairview Park and Cleveland Wards 16 and 17 along the way.
Akron releases Full Term First Birthday infant mortality reduction strategic plan
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron this week announced a five-year strategic plan for the Full Term First Birthday initiative, which aims to support and promote healthy, full-term pregnancies and safe sleep for babies. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan established the Full Term First Birthday infant vitality collective in...
Berea officials consider redeveloping Smith School property
BEREA, Ohio -- The former Smith School property at 535 Wyleswood Drive in Berea is being considered for possible redevelopment. Berea City School District officials, as well as Mayor Cyril Kleem, Berea City Council and the Longbrooke Homeowners’ Association board, are considering entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to seek potential developers to provide proposals for the nearly 13-acre site.
Indigenous Peoples Day should replace a holiday honoring a genocidal white supremacist: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Like many of you, I love the autumn and its activities - showing off my extensive cardigan collection, open windows ushering in crisp breezes, foliage-watching on road trips, binging horror movies. Those sorts of things. But being Native American in the fall is a whole minefield that...
Wadsworth elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
Trick or treating is an annual tradition in Wadsworth every Oct. 31, with only two exceptions. This year, the date falls on a Monday, so two ambitious elementary school girls decided to try and get it changed.
Cinematheque goes back to origin of movies with screenings via the ‘magic lantern’: Press Run
Magic lanterns: Where did the movies come from? According to the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque, sophisticated glass-slide projectors known as “magic lanterns” were the direct predecessor of the cinema, reaching the height of their popularity during the 1890s. If you’d like to experience seeing a “movie” via...
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift for innovation from Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund for...
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will not seek re-election in 2023
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan on Tuesday announced he will not seek re-election in 2023. Horrigan was sworn in as the city’s 62nd mayor on Jan. 1, 2016, and was elected for a second term, which began in 2020. “After much consideration and self-reflection, I have...
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
County gets ‘good’ COVID-19 news
DOWNTOWN AKRON — COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Summit County, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Speaking at the Oct. 3 Summit County Council meeting, Skoda said the disease is now endemic rather than pandemic, meaning it is still around but not causing as significant disruption in the community.
Steering committee members agree Cuyahoga needs to build a new jail, ask to resume search for ‘acceptable’ location
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County needs to build a new jail, some of the steering committee officials finally resolved this week, after hearing the results of a second assessment — just not at the contaminated Transport Road site. The six Justice Center Executive Steering Committee members, who on...
Cleveland receives $2 million Justice Department grant to develop community violence intervention work
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Cleveland will receive a $2 million grant from the Justice Department to develop community violence intervention work. The award is one of about 50 Justice Department grants totaling $100 million to help communities across the U.S. reduce gun crime and other forms of violence.
Former Seven Hills councilman donates childhood Collinwood home for new community center
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Retired Seven Hills City Councilman Mike Barth, who now lives in Independence, was unsure what to do with his parents’ Collinwood home after his mother, Louise, passed away in 2017. “My mother and father (Christy) built that house in 1945,” said Mike Barth, a 1967 St....
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
Classic Cleveland Heights Tudor asks $750K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When you think of a quintessential Cleveland Heights home, a house like the Charles Schneider-designed Tudor at 2558 Fairmount Blvd. might come to mind. “It’s a phenomenal house with Old-world charm in the heart of the historic district of Cleveland Heights,” says Howard Hanna listing agent...
