wrnjradio.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Morris County Walmart employee
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Hanover Township Walmart store, police said in a news release Wednesday. On September 1, Joseph Kahrs, 44, Morris Plains Borough was waiting in line at the Walmart attempting to...
Police: Teen arrested for fire that damaged NICE buses in Seaford
The incident happened in Cedar Creek Park in August.
N.J. man, 64, charged with illegally growing dozens of marijuana plants, police say
A Bergen County man was arrested Thursday and charged with growing 62 marijuana plants in an illegal farm operation in Hackensack, authorities said. Anthony Dias, 64, of Hackensack, was charged with manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing illegal marijuana in an amount greater than 10 plants, a first-degree crime, according to Ray Guidetti, the city’s police director.
Police arrest Newark prep school guidance counselor who was fired over alleged inappropriate contact
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark was arrested and is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with what he thought was an underage boy.
ocscanner.news
OLD BRIDGE: NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP WITH A FATAL ACCIDENT ON GSP
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee...
Police: Man wanted in Soundview shooting
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in a Soundview shooting.
Police: Arrest made in fatal L train slashing incident
The NYPD has arrested and charged a suspect they believe is responsible for fatally slashing an L train passenger.
Police: 42-year-old woman found fatally stabbed in North Bellmore home
According to police, the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home on S. Bismark Avenue.
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
The guidance counselor was recently fired for what St. Benedict's determined was "inappropriate conduct."
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
Police: 3 men caught trying to steal used cooking oil in New City
Clarkstown police tell News 12 the owner of Rocco's Italian Cuisine & Pizza on Main Street found three men stealing the used oil from the back of his restaurant.
Former NJ school employee charged with stealing, selling over 95,000 in school property for personal gain
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says a former employee of Princeton Public Schools has been charged with stealing and selling over $95,000 of school district property for personal gain.
Police: Man arrested in 2020 Wyandanch fatal shooting
Basheer Vinson, 28, is now charged with second-degree murder.
Police: Paterson teen arrested for possession of a handgun
They say the teen was with a group of people between Mercer and Franklin streets when officers approached them.
Police: Backpack containing $100K stolen in Concourse Village robbery
A backpack containing $100,000 was stolen during a robbery in Concourse Village.
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
Police: 2 pedestrians hurt in Central Islip hit-and-run
According to police, the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hawthorne and Suffolk avenues.
Former Fairfield official arraigned on allegations he beat cat to death, doused it in bleach
Ray Neuberger, a former Fairfield town official, went before a judge in Bridgeport Superior Court Wednesday after being arrested a second time for alleged animal cruelty.
Police: Fairfield vape shop shut down, second employee arrested
A Fairfield vape shop has been shut down by the state and an employee has been arrested for selling marijuana and tobacco products to kids, police say.
WILD RIDE: Bergen Jitney Driver, 71, Speeds From Police With Passengers Aboard
Nearly a dozen jitney passengers survived a wild ride after their 71-year-old driver first pulled over for police in Fairview, then hit the gas and sped from the stop. Adrian Marin was driving erratically when Fairview Police Officer Diego Porras stopped the bus on Bergen Boulevard and Harding Place back on the morning of June 30.
