One day after Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice, a video of the incident was leaked. On Friday, TMZ distributed video that shows Green standing on the wing during a stoppage in play, while Poole is on the baseline. Green walks over to Poole and bumps him with his chest before Poole shoves Green. At that point, Green takes a swing with his right hand before both players go to the ground behind the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO