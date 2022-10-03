SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is hosting a space week launch on Tuesday. The event is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Library. There will be the newest, brightest, and highest-definition images of the universe mankind has ever seen, provided courtesy of NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope. The Lincoln Library will explain the significance behind each new image of the universe.

