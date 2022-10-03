ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, TN

Sixth annual Tennessee STEAM Festival brings science to life

Variety of statewide events and activities for all ages, Oct. 14-23 Murfreesboro – Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) will come to life at events and activities across the state during the 6th annual Tennessee STEAM Festival, taking place Oct. 14-23. The Festival was founded by the Discovery...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Chick-fil-A Inc. says Crossville experience has exceeded expectations

Crossville – On Sept. 1 Chick-fil-A opened a restaurant in Crossville. Since that day, traffic has been steady into the restaurant with lines feeding onto N. Main St., parking at full capacity and happy customers exiting the front doors. At the time, the restaurant joined more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Knoxville and Upper Cumberland market.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Biz Foundry to host “Start Here Pitch Competition”

Cookeville – The Biz Foundry, in cooperation with Highlands Careerfest will be hosting the “Start Here Pitch Competition” on Thurs. Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at 114 N. Cedar Ave. in Cookeville. Startups on the local, regional or national level are invited to apply. The...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Biernacki and Matthews win Tech’s 2022 annual scholastic research awards

Cookeville – Joseph J. Biernacki, professor of chemical engineering, and Mary Matthews, assistant professor of flute at Tennessee Tech University, have been named the winners of the university’s 2022 Annual Scholastic Research Award. The award is given for “significant and innovative work” by Tech faculty. Biernacki’s...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Rollo Insurance expands to Cookeville

Rollo Insurance had a ribbon cutting today in honor of its grand opening. The location is the first in Tennessee. Founded in 2000 by Jason Rollo, Rollo Insurance’s goal was to couple “agricultural work ethic” with the “golden rule for serving others”. What started with a single office in rural East Texas has expanded throughout the country and is headquartered in College Station, Texas while serving 20 plus locations.
COOKEVILLE, TN

