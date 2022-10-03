Read full article on original website
Successful Business Driven by Leadership, Teamwork, and a Winning Culture
LAS VEGAS - October 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) At a team conference for Las Vegas Premier Marketing (LVPM) and its sister companies, LVPM CEO Joey Ortiz revealed that the success of a business is largely due to a company's collaborative teamwork and leadership skills and its ability to drive a winning culture.
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
Rosalyn Fung Coaching: Abundance Warrior nominated for National Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Champion Award
Rosalyn Fung is getting recognition on a National scale. The Business from the Heart Awards celebrate and commend heart-centred business owners and their teams across Canada. Small businesses are the lifeblood of Alberta and Canada and it’s essential to honour their efforts. The CEO and owner of Rosalyn Fung...
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive
HSL Management Europe KB has recently promoted Amber Warner to Director of Human resources in an effort to expand the company's operation and presence in Europe. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.
Optimizely Introduces Unlimited Potential for Digital Leaders at Opticon 2022
Nearly 900 attendees and over 300 customers attend event celebrating Boundless Digital Invention. Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, has wrapped its annual Opticon event. Opticon brought together and connected leaders of technology, media, business, and brands for conversations on the rapid evolutions and innovations shaping marketing and the future of digital experiences.
Motivational Speaker of Talk With Tevin LLC Lands Number One Best-Selling Book on Amazon
Tevin Ali’s book ‘Forging Your Inner Diamond’ aims to help others overcome personal struggles. Tevin Ali, Motivational Speaker of Talk With Tevin LLC, has landed a number one best-selling book on online buying platform Amazon. His novel Forging Your Inner Diamond, is an adventure story blended with...
Power House Woman Launches First Book In Power House Women Who Win Anthology Book Series
Interviewing powerhouse women in the coaching industry. International Best Selling author, publisher, and speaker Sharlrita Deloatch has announced the launch of her new book Power House Women Who Win in Coaching: Proven Strategies to Start, Build & Grow From Successful Women Making Power Moves in the Coaching Industry. Her book is being published through her own company, BWE Publishing and Consulting, with the goal of empowering rising professional women to take initiative in their careers.
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
The Refrigeration Co Successfully Launches Their New Website Whilst Providing Top-Tier And Professional Refrigeration Services
The company provides top-notch refrigeration services while launching a new informative website. Being a renowned company offering top-notch commercial refrigeration and air conditioning services, The Refrigeration Co has gained solid credibility for assisting numerous prestigious companies, including KFC, Dominos, etc. The company provides a complete range of commercial refrigeration services in Perth with a team striving to custom design, install and repair various refrigeration equipment. Known for its extensive experience in the industry and for providing high-end refrigeration services, the company has recently launched an illuminating and knowledgeable website for its customers.
