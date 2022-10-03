Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Ribbon cutting for Springfield Rail Improvement's next phase
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday ushered in the latest part of the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The ribbon cutting was for the new 5th and 6th street Bridges. The 5th and 6th street Bridges Project will include new double-track bridges for the Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific corridors at 5th and 6th street.
newschannel20.com
5 Springfield residents indicted for COVID-19 relief fund fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents are facing charges after being accused of fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds. They were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Sean Jackson, 32, was charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in...
newschannel20.com
Springfield city council votes on TIF funds changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward with a change that gives help to certain homeowners to fix up their property. City council members unanimously voted to change the rules surrounding TIF funds. Now instead of coming up with 50% of the money for a repair...
foxillinois.com
Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
newschannel20.com
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
WAND TV
Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township
WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois farmer reflects on a changing industry during his final harvest pass
During a harvest ride-along with a reporter, Mike Wurmnest talked about his long career as a farmer, the changes he’s seen in agricultural production methods, and how he has adapted his practices to meet changing production standards and techniques. After 55 years in the field, central Illinois farmer Mike...
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
newschannel20.com
Ride in honor Saturday to support veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ride to honor veterans is coming to Springfield. Those who take part in the "Ride in Honor" motorcycle ride will visit the Veteran memorials in the area as a way to celebrate and honor veterans. Registration for the "Ride in Honor" starts at noon...
newschannel20.com
District 186 vaccination deadline looms
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 is cracking down on student vaccination requirements. Last month, more than 400 students were excluded from class because they did not have their proper vaccinations and physical paperwork turned in by the school's deadline. Now, the school district is getting close to the...
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
newschannel20.com
Cocktails for a Cure at Win, Lose or Draught
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can grab a drink for a good cause Thursday night. Win, Lose or Draught is hosting Cocktails for a Cure from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's all a part of the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors. Local celebrities will be bartending to help...
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield woman starts sober living house for homeless men
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman in Springfield is helping people get sober. Julie Benson, who runs Helping the Homeless, has opened a home for the purpose of helping men live sober. We're told that the home will be fully self-sustaining. Benson says the shelter is completely from the...
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
newschannel20.com
United Way teaming up with local restaurants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way is celebrating 100 years of community service. To celebrate, local restaurants will donate a portion of the price of your food on Wednesday to United Way of Central Illinois. This will continue through October 26. The donations are expected to go towards local...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday that Ernest White is the 2022 honoree in the labor force category. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have...
nowdecatur.com
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
newschannel20.com
Fire erupts inside a recycling center
RIVERTON, Ill. (WICS) — There was a fire at the SIC Recycling center in Riverton on Tuesday. According to the Riverton Police Department, a conveyor belt caught on fire. Fire Departments from Riverton, Sherman, Dawson, and Springfield all responded. The Riverton Fire Department says once they were able to...
WAND TV
Four-vehicle crash east of Taylorville causes injuries, no deaths
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
