State police search for missing teen in Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing for four days in Monroe County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 17-year-old girl was last seen on September 29 around 1:30 a.m. leaving a house in the 400 block of Benson Court in Middle Smithfield Township.15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County
Police are describing the teen as a Black girl, 5’4”, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800 and reference incident number PA22-1960.
