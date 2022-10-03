ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

State police search for missing teen in Monroe County

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing for four days in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 17-year-old girl was last seen on September 29 around 1:30 a.m. leaving a house in the 400 block of Benson Court in Middle Smithfield Township.

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

Police are describing the teen as a Black girl, 5’4”, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800 and reference incident number PA22-1960.

Tracey Harvey
3d ago

How are we suppose to know who to look for if we have no information ????

