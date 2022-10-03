Read full article on original website
WITN
ECVC holds 57th annual banquet at Rock Springs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds gathered Thursday night to celebrate the abilities of people with disabilities. Rock Springs Center in Greenville was packed for the 57th Annual Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s banquet. ECVC holds its banquet every October to celebrate National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, but this is the first...
WITN
Lenoir County Fair underway this week
LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - For the last three months, Lenoir County has been prepping for five days of fun. “People think you just open the doors and there’s a fair, that’s not how it works,” said Lenoir County Fairgrounds Chairman, Chris Raines. Fair prepping includes landscaping...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Historical Society to Hold Upscale ABC Yard Sale
The New Bern Historical Society will hold their next ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles, and art. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. This Sale will have six departments: Antiques, Art, Collectibles, Furniture, Jewelry, Tools/Outdoors. This is the 32nd year for this well-known fundraiser for the Historical Society. All items purchased must be picked up by 2 p.m. on the sale day; payment is by cash or checks only for purchases under $150. Credits cards accepted only for sales of $150 and more. All purchases must be picked up by 3 p.m. No deliveries available.
WITN
Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Calling all forklift operators! the Forklift Rodeo is back in uptown Greenville. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs to 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza parking lot. Teams of forklift operators from local manufacturing companies will compete in challenges like basketball, bowling and safety.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 6 – 9, 2022
MumFest kicks off on October 8 and will continue through October 9. For a schedule of events, see their website. National Spinning and Weaving Week continues through October 8 at Tryon Palace. New Bern High School Bears at Northside High School in Jacksonville, 7 p.m., and West Craven Eagles at...
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue After Dark makes biannual return
In partnership with the Pitt County Aids Service Organization (PiCASO), Uptown Greenville will host a biannual Dickinson Avenue After Dark event on Oct. 7 at the Dickinson Avenue Public House from 7 to 10 p.m. where there will be music and many food and alcoholic beverage vendors. Director of Events...
WITN
‘Something has to change’: Luncheon raises money for domestic violence prevention services
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Center for Family Violence Prevention serves about 850 to 1,000 victims every year. Thursday, they brought people together to raise money so they can keep helping survivors and add even more services. The center held an online auction and talked about efforts to spread more awareness about the issue of domestic violence.
WITN
Greenville social districts start this evening
Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months. Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Cafecito and...
WITN
‘A blessing since we brought him on’: ECVC helps man with disability flourish at job
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern Carolina Vocational Center does a lot for people with disabilities in need of jobs. One such case is that of Ben Grizzard, a member of BTW Global’s logistics department who has rapidly become a valuable asset to the team. “He’s actually someone here...
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
Firehouse Subs holding Hurricane Ian fundraiser on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations and raising money for victims of Hurricane Ian during a drive that will take place Tuesday. Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate when they visit their local restaurant. Viewers can find their nearby Firehouse Subs via firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/. There are locations in Greenville, Goldsboro, Jacksonville, New Bern […]
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
WITN
New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023. Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like. “We’ll...
cbs17
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
WITN
NCDHHS announces updated ways to pay child support
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New online payment options are now making it easier for parents to pay child support. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that payments can now be made through any digital wallet. Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal can now be...
New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty start
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can’t get enough. Q-Sushi, located on South Memorial Drive, has a menu full of food for everyone. They have a lot of sushi choices and appetizers such as crab rangoon, Takoyaki (fried octopus!), Edamame and more. They also have steak or […]
WITN
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
neusenews.com
U.S. 258 in Southern Lenoir County Requires Temporary Closure
PINK HILL – A section of U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir County is scheduled to close for two days next week for drainage improvements. The road just north of West Pleasant Hill Road in Irving’s Crossroads will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow state highway workers to replace a crossline drainage pipe.
capitolbroadcasting.com
Rocky Mount Mills To Help Ripe Revival Fight Food Insecurity
Rocky Mount Mills is proudly partnering with a local non-profit to help address food deserts in Eastern NC. Ripe Revival works to “revive communities through food,” attacking food insecurities on multiple fronts. RMM is focused on working with Ripe for Revival in supporting their mobile markets, pay-as-you can market that come to neighborhoods that most need the service.
