The New Bern Historical Society will hold their next ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles, and art. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. This Sale will have six departments: Antiques, Art, Collectibles, Furniture, Jewelry, Tools/Outdoors. This is the 32nd year for this well-known fundraiser for the Historical Society. All items purchased must be picked up by 2 p.m. on the sale day; payment is by cash or checks only for purchases under $150. Credits cards accepted only for sales of $150 and more. All purchases must be picked up by 3 p.m. No deliveries available.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO