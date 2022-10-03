Read full article on original website
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Friends to host fundraiser in memory of domestic violence murder victim in Oak Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter is speaking out following two separate domestic violence incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other this past weekend. Hope Harbor Home says it is alarmed about the two separate incidents that occurred October 1 and October 2 in...
WECT
Wilmington firefighters return after helping in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A pedestrian died after he was struck by a...
WECT
Former highway patrol trooper sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that William “Bill” Rogers has been sworn in as the acting Sheriff of Columbus County. Rogers started in 1994 with the department of corrections, then went to work for the Columbus County Sheriff’s office. In 2000, Rogers started working as a state trooper and just retired this past Friday.
WECT
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Driver wanted after causing damage in Winnabow
WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for the person driving the black BMW captured in the video posted above. The driver caused damage to property at the Winnabow Fire Department on Governors Road, according to the...
WMBF
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
WECT
Brunswick County Landfill holding free clean-up week for storm-related debris
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents and property owners can take advantage of a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill for storm-related debris from Monday, Oct. 10 to Saturday, Oct. 15. Per a county release, storm-related construction and demolition debris should be separated from vegetative/yard debris...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police asking for help identifying alleged hair clippers thief
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say stole $400 worth of clippers and trimmers last week. The alleged theft took place on September 29th at Sally Beauty Supply on New Pointe Boulevard. Witnesses say he left the scene in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
McDonald’s announces return of iconic Boo Buckets
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s made a spook-tacular announcement on Thursday. The global fast food chain is bringing back their iconic Halloween Boo Buckets for the first time since 2016. McDonald’s began the buckets back in 1986 for the Halloween season but discontinued the tradition six years ago....
WECT
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.
WECT
Topsy the elephant incident remembered 100 years later
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Oct. 9th, 1922, the Hagenbeck-Wallace circus came to Wilmington. After the show, a four-ton Indian elephant named Topsy broke loose and headed toward downtown Wilmington. She traversed all over the city, stomping through downtown, wading into Greenfield Lake, and even swimming across the Cape Fear...
WECT
Domestic violence 911 calls decrease in Brunswick County, shelter receives influx of calls
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a weekend of domestic violence incidents left one woman dead and another hospitalized, a local domestic violence shelter says they’re getting more calls than ever. Brunswick County’s domestic violence shelter Hope Harbor Home says they’re not aware if this weekend’s victims ever reached...
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
WECT
Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian near Bladenboro on Saturday, October 1. Per a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, fire crews were called to a minor accident located 1.8 miles southwest of Bladenboro on NC-410 at around 9:20 p.m. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Haley Jasmine Skipper, stepped outside of the car to review to damage.
WECT
U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County to experience brief closures over two week span
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation. According to NCDOT, the closures will allow crews to safely transport the concrete-reinforced girders being used to...
