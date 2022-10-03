As crossings along the southern border have skyrocketed to historic highs, the mayor of one border town has noted a decrease in those legally seeking asylum. The mayor of McAllen, Javier Villalobos, explained on Inside Texas Politics, “A lot of the asylum seekers, the numbers have gone down drastically for us, from last year 1,500 a day to now maybe 100 plus.”

MCALLEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO