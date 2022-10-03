ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdanton, TX

seguintoday.com

Prepare for a Seguin Showdown

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce

When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jourdanton, TX
Sports
City
Sunset, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jourdanton, TX
tpr.org

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Jose Medina
Pleasanton Express

Poteet native best known for motivation, charisma, dedication

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), Wings of Destiny, recently introduced Cpl. Joshua Jackson, a native of Poteet and a water treatment specialist (92W) with A Co. 96th Aviation Support Battalion- Troubleshooters. As a water treatment specialist, Jackson is responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and ensuring clean...
POTEET, TX
tpr.org

Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen

El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Role Models#Jourdanton High School#Espn
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian

The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Fundraiser set for Gaspard family after son involved in traffic accident

Dean Gaspard, son of Carrol and Eric Gaspard of Port Aransas and Falls City, was involved in a catastrophic car accident on Saturday, Sept. 24. He was traveling from San Antonio to Falls City to visit family. Carrol teaches the water exercise classes at the Port Aransas Community Park pool. Dean is at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

