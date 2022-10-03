Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Prepare for a Seguin Showdown
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce
When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
This Texas Shop Makes Pizza As Big As A Pool And They Deliver (PHOTOS)
You can now have a huge pizza party with your friends thanks to a traveling food shop based in Hondo, TX. We must warn you: Their enormous pizzas can be as big as an above-ground pool. Known as Dirt Road Cookers, this small business began operating in the middle of...
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Depeche Mode to perform in San Antonio for 2023 world tour
Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.
tpr.org
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
Food experts: Find the best tacos in the world at these Texas restaurants
What taco is best? Chicken, steak, pork, breakfast, well inherently yes, but no, the answer is Texas taco. Oops, sorry, "What is, Texas tacos."
San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report
Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pleasanton Express
Poteet native best known for motivation, charisma, dedication
The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), Wings of Destiny, recently introduced Cpl. Joshua Jackson, a native of Poteet and a water treatment specialist (92W) with A Co. 96th Aviation Support Battalion- Troubleshooters. As a water treatment specialist, Jackson is responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and ensuring clean...
tpr.org
Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen
El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wurstfest returns to New Braunfels for 61st year, starting Nov. 4
The annual festival celebrates the city’s heritage with sausage and other food, music, dancing and lots of beer.
California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.
KSAT 12
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
iheart.com
San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel
The highly-anticipated spot will also be available for private events.
portasouthjetty.com
Fundraiser set for Gaspard family after son involved in traffic accident
Dean Gaspard, son of Carrol and Eric Gaspard of Port Aransas and Falls City, was involved in a catastrophic car accident on Saturday, Sept. 24. He was traveling from San Antonio to Falls City to visit family. Carrol teaches the water exercise classes at the Port Aransas Community Park pool. Dean is at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio […]
Comments / 0