Washington, DC

Eagles hope to extend NFL’s hottest start at Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they’re OK with their current situation. The Eagles (4-0) — the league’s only undefeated team — play at Arizona on Sunday. The...
WTOP

Eagles put undefeated record on line against Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (4-0) at ARIZONA (2-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: Cardinals lead 60-56-5. LAST MEETING: Cardinals beat Eagles 33-26 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Jaguars 29-21; Cardinals beat Panthers 26-16 EAGLES OFFENSE:...
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta. DENVER: S P.J. Locke, WR Jalen Virgil, CB Darius Phillips, RB Latavius Murray, OLB Jonathon Cooper, G/C Quinn Meinerz, OLB Aaron Patrick.
WTOP

Mayfield, NFL’s worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
Niners look to end road struggles with win at Carolina

SAN FRANCISCO (2-2) at CAROLINA (1-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: 49ers by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: San Francisco 2-2, Carolina 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Panthers lead 13-9. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Panthers 51-13 on Nov. 27, 2019, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers...
Raiders aim to dispel more Mahomes magic in MNF trip to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a play last Sunday night at Tampa Bay when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did a pirouette away from a defender, then flicked a pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire standing in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It was the kind...
Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday because of a concussion, the latest blow to New England’s depth. The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.
Packers play 1st international game, facing Giants in London

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-1) vs. GREEN BAY (3-1) at London, England. OPENING LINE: Packers by 8½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Giants 31-13 on Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Chicago Bears 20-12 at home; Packers beat New England Patriots...
Tall task: Browns have hands full with Chargers, Herbert

CLEVELAND (AP) — Big arm. Big plays. Big future. It’s easy to be impressed with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s attributes and potential. So forgive Browns safety John Johnson III for stretching the truth a bit when sizing him up. “Look at him behind the center,”...
Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets gathered for offseason workouts in April. To become a winning franchise, he told them, they need to first start winning their games in the AFC East. That’s no small task...
Drew Brees enjoying family time, still open to broadcasting

Drew Brees put his broadcasting career on hold after one year to spend weekends with his family. Going back to the booth or studio is always a possibility for the 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback who worked in a variety of roles for NBC last season. “I definitely feel like I...
Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improved Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin looks at the Atlanta Falcons and doesn’t see the same NFC South rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their way with lately. “I think one of the biggest things is that they’re playing with a lot of momentum right now. They won two straight and … they’ve got a lot of talented young guys that are hungry,” Godwin said, looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
Raiders visit Chiefs for ‘Monday Night Football’ showdown

LAS VEGAS (1-3) at KANSAS CITY (3-1) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 1-3, Chiefs 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 70-54-2. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Raiders 48-9 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Raiders...
Post Malone sports Kyle Kuzma jersey during concert in Washington D.C.

Post Malone sports Kuzma jersey during concert in D.C. originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Throughout Post Malone’s Twelve Carat tour, which features 33 concerts over a two-month stretch, the artist has worn a sports jersey representing one of the best players from the city in which he performs.
Marcin Gortat joins Wizards as temporary assistant coach

WASHINGTON — The look was familiar, but the setting and context were different. Marcin Gortat was wearing a Wizards t-shirt and shorts after practice on Thursday, just as he did when he was a player. But Gortat’s time in Washington ended before they opened their expansive practice facility in Southeast Washington.
Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011

More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs, and ultimately to a World Series title. The post Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Plesac in Cleveland’s bullpen for wild-card round with Rays

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland’s bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday’s scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday. Plesac, who recently returned from the...
