Woonsocket Call
GetSwift Sale Process and Auction Completed, Sale of Company’s SaaS assets Approved
Sale process of Company’s SaaS assets completed in accordance with procedures approved by the order of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “U.S. Court”) in Company’s Chapter 11 proceedings (the “Chapter 11 Proceedings”). In addition to the...
Woonsocket Call
Sightline Launches “Project 250” to Upgrade 250,000 Slots with Cashless Gaming Technology
Investment of Up to $300 Million Will Enable Cashless at 1/3 of All U.S. Slot Machines. Sightline Payments today announced an investment of up to $300 million to implement cashless gaming at slot machines across the United States, in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). The objective of Project 250 is to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months.
Woonsocket Call
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 06 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Woonsocket Call
Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements...
Woonsocket Call
OneStream Closes Third Quarter with Expanded Customer Base and Continued 2022 Momentum
CPM software provider reports over 50% increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue increased over 50% year-over-year for the third quarter ending September 30. The company added over 60...
Woonsocket Call
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
Woonsocket Call
TinyGemsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Redefining Drug Delivery Platforms
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) has remained committed to improving the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream. “Moreover, as a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, the company has not shied away from advancing its research to cut across various health conditions, including but not limited to hypertension, epilepsy, diabetes, and dementia, among others. These efforts have yielded 27 granted patents around the world since 2014, with approximately 50 additional patents pending. It also has national filings in over 40 jurisdictions with the highest commercial potential, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating shareholder value and pushing its technology further into the market,” a recent article reads. “Through its four subsidiary companies, Lexaria has explored various sectors such as cannabidiol for hypertension, oral nicotine for reduced risk, and antiviral drugs for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The progress so far has also allowed Lexaria to sub-license its DehydraTECH(TM) worldwide for delivering fat-soluble active molecules and drugs, thereby increasing the number of people who benefit from this technology and the number of lives impacted by it… As it pushes for the approval of additional patents and the licensing of its technology, the company looks to grow its market share significantly while redefining drug delivery platforms.”
Woonsocket Call
Freedom Battery Metals Announces Name and Symbol Change and Management Change
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Freedom Battery Metals Inc. (CSE:FBAT) ("Freedom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Reflex Advanced Materials Corp." and will change its stock trading symbol from "FBAT" to "RFLX". The purpose of the name change was to emphasize that both lithium and graphite are used in more applications than batteries alone. "Advanced Materials" captures that concept well.
Woonsocket Call
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx”) today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,693,750 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Amylyx. Amylyx has granted the underwriters a...
Woonsocket Call
ARC Document Solutions to Report Third Quarter Results on Nov 2, 2022
SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining the quarter's performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.
Woonsocket Call
Hess Midstream LP Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings release. To phone into the conference call, participants should register in advance using this link...
Woonsocket Call
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Woonsocket Call
Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its third quarter 2022 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central Time. Conference Call. Domestic...
Woonsocket Call
Searchlight Capital Partners to Acquire a Minority Stake in Synergy Marine Group
Funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”) and Synergy Marine Group (“Synergy") have today announced the completion of Searchlight’s acquisition of a minority ownership stake in Synergy, a leading global ship manager and provider of end-to-end maritime solutions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Woonsocket Call
WhaleMaker got listed on P2B and Digifinex
WhaleMaker Fund’s mission is to provide ease of mind with knowledge and safety. WhaleMaker ($WMF), has a lot to celebrate, as the team sees its volume grow. A new listing on P2B on the 4th of October and on Digifinex on the 23rd of September gained them a seat in the spotlight and many investors showed interest.
Woonsocket Call
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
Woonsocket Call
Eskay Mining Reaches Drilling Goal as the 2022 Exploration Campaign Nears Completion
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK) (OTCQX:ESKYF) (Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce it has completed 29,500 m of diamond core drilling substantially fulfilling its planned meterage for the 2022 property wide exploration campaign. Over the past four months, drilling has been conducted at multiple volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") targets including Jeff, Jeff North, Scarlet Ridge, Scarlet Valley, and Tarn Lake. Drilling has now been completed and the Company is currently demobilizing.
Woonsocket Call
Xignal Exchange is conducting a joint investment project with Kazakhstan’s leading bank
Kazakhstan’s leading bank and global cryptocurrency exchange XIGNAL announced on September 29 (local time) that they will conduct a joint investment project. Nurbank Co., Ltd., a stable commercial bank in Kazakhstan, has branches in each region and provides complex financial services for corporations and individual customers. Currently, it is reviewing the possibility of conducting a joint investment project with XIGNAL, a virtual asset exchange.
Woonsocket Call
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Scheduled for November 3, 2022
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Woonsocket Call
Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference October 12, 2022
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12, 2022, discussing the Company’s involvement in 3D modelling for eCommerce and ARway, the augmented reality wayfinding platform for the real-world metaverse. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Nextech AR website.
