I love the water. So, as a recent transplant from Texas, one of my favorite activities is walking the boardwalk in downtown Washington. I have lost track of just how many times I have walked its path. I have walked it all times of the day, but I think my favorite is at night. There is just something mesmerizing about the sounds of the lapping waves and the smell of the ocean air that relaxes me. It helps me keep things in perspective. As I stand gazing over the vastness of the water, it is easy to forget just how much water there is, and I am not just referring to the Pamlico. A quick internet search will reveal that our planet contains some 326 million cubic miles of water or 326,000,000,000,000,000,000 gallons. (That’s 326 million trillion gallons for those of you who, like me, cannot comprehend it.) And there I stand, looking out over just a small fraction of that. If that’s not mind-numbing enough, I look up to the sky and see a fraction of the estimated 200 billion stars in the sky. That number does not include planets, comets, meteors, and other objects that exist somewhere in the endless blackness. Vastness above, and vastness below. Talk about perspective.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO