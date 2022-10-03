ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

ECU Outer Banks wraps up sea level change art project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Outer Banks campus’ “Was Here” project will be here until October 7. The wrap event will be 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the ECU Outer Banks Campus, at 850 NC 345 in Wanchese. WITN is told the public...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When we look around, we realize God is bigger

I love the water. So, as a recent transplant from Texas, one of my favorite activities is walking the boardwalk in downtown Washington. I have lost track of just how many times I have walked its path. I have walked it all times of the day, but I think my favorite is at night. There is just something mesmerizing about the sounds of the lapping waves and the smell of the ocean air that relaxes me. It helps me keep things in perspective. As I stand gazing over the vastness of the water, it is easy to forget just how much water there is, and I am not just referring to the Pamlico. A quick internet search will reveal that our planet contains some 326 million cubic miles of water or 326,000,000,000,000,000,000 gallons. (That’s 326 million trillion gallons for those of you who, like me, cannot comprehend it.) And there I stand, looking out over just a small fraction of that. If that’s not mind-numbing enough, I look up to the sky and see a fraction of the estimated 200 billion stars in the sky. That number does not include planets, comets, meteors, and other objects that exist somewhere in the endless blackness. Vastness above, and vastness below. Talk about perspective.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hyde County, NC
Hyde County, NC
Government
Hyde County, NC
Education
WITN

Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Local restaurants featured in national spotlight

CARTERET COUNTY - When the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" walks into your restaurant, people take notice. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited the Crystal Coast to film episodes of his hit series "Diners, drive-ins and dives." During the show, Fieri travels across the country to sample the best food offered in America.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Me Proud#Linus K12#Flowers#Stress#Hyde Co#Enc#Mattamuckeet School
wcti12.com

Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

New Morehead City Fire and EMS deputy chief announced

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced the selection of Kane R. Johnson to fill the open role of Deputy Chief within the Morehead City Fire Department. Johnson, a 35-year fire service veteran, has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Overnight closures planned for Atlantic Beach Bridge

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Maintenance along an Eastern Carolina bridge will cause some lane closures Wednesday night into Thursday Morning. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) announced drivers will face intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge due to maintenance. A DOT contractor has been doing preservation work...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WITN

State elections officials discourage signature matching

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With Election Day approaching, the State Board of Elections says it has seen an increased number of absentee ballots, and is working to make sure regulations on these ballots are fair across all counties. The NCSBE says 16,736 absentee ballots have been cast across the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Former NASCAR driver headlines Carteret County Speedway Saturday races

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Former NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield will be among the drivers in the starting grid for Saturday’s Grand National Super Series Championship at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. Mayfield and the top drivers on the GNSS circuit will compete in a pair of Twin 50s to decide their season championship. Mayfield is currently […]
SWANSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

First UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church in Washington will disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. The disaffiliation will be complete by December 31, 2022. A vote was taken at the church on Monday evening (Oct. 3). A total 421 congregants voted – 295 voted to disaffiliate, but 126 voted to remain with the United Methodist Church fold.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Craven County man charged with trafficking drugs

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro man has been arrested and faces drug trafficking charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Daryl Staton, also known as “Candoo,” is charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy