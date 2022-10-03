Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Multiple generations join for family reunion at the History Museum of Carteret County
— Multiple generations of family members related to Ellen Cavanaugh, a native of Morehead City, celebrated a unique reunion Sept. 30 at the History Museum of Carteret County. “The ideology to have this came from my research findings of the maternal side of my family,” she stated in an email....
WITN
ECU Outer Banks wraps up sea level change art project
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Outer Banks campus’ “Was Here” project will be here until October 7. The wrap event will be 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the ECU Outer Banks Campus, at 850 NC 345 in Wanchese. WITN is told the public...
thewashingtondailynews.com
When we look around, we realize God is bigger
I love the water. So, as a recent transplant from Texas, one of my favorite activities is walking the boardwalk in downtown Washington. I have lost track of just how many times I have walked its path. I have walked it all times of the day, but I think my favorite is at night. There is just something mesmerizing about the sounds of the lapping waves and the smell of the ocean air that relaxes me. It helps me keep things in perspective. As I stand gazing over the vastness of the water, it is easy to forget just how much water there is, and I am not just referring to the Pamlico. A quick internet search will reveal that our planet contains some 326 million cubic miles of water or 326,000,000,000,000,000,000 gallons. (That’s 326 million trillion gallons for those of you who, like me, cannot comprehend it.) And there I stand, looking out over just a small fraction of that. If that’s not mind-numbing enough, I look up to the sky and see a fraction of the estimated 200 billion stars in the sky. That number does not include planets, comets, meteors, and other objects that exist somewhere in the endless blackness. Vastness above, and vastness below. Talk about perspective.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
carolinacoastonline.com
Local restaurants featured in national spotlight
CARTERET COUNTY - When the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" walks into your restaurant, people take notice. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited the Crystal Coast to film episodes of his hit series "Diners, drive-ins and dives." During the show, Fieri travels across the country to sample the best food offered in America.
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 restaurant will be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday. The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
WITN
New Morehead City Fire and EMS deputy chief announced
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced the selection of Kane R. Johnson to fill the open role of Deputy Chief within the Morehead City Fire Department. Johnson, a 35-year fire service veteran, has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
WITN
Overnight closures planned for Atlantic Beach Bridge
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Maintenance along an Eastern Carolina bridge will cause some lane closures Wednesday night into Thursday Morning. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) announced drivers will face intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge due to maintenance. A DOT contractor has been doing preservation work...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Dog owner, officials have conflicting stories after officer shoots animal
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a dog is remembering the animal’s final moments after she was shot and killed by a police officer on the Outer Banks this weekend. Town officials say the officer shot the dog because she was acting aggressively and bit him. Jonathan...
WITN
State elections officials discourage signature matching
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With Election Day approaching, the State Board of Elections says it has seen an increased number of absentee ballots, and is working to make sure regulations on these ballots are fair across all counties. The NCSBE says 16,736 absentee ballots have been cast across the...
After Ian, North Carolina coast braces for ‘major’ flooding 3 days this week
"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone from tomorrow morning through Wednesday," officials warned.
Former NASCAR driver headlines Carteret County Speedway Saturday races
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Former NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield will be among the drivers in the starting grid for Saturday’s Grand National Super Series Championship at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. Mayfield and the top drivers on the GNSS circuit will compete in a pair of Twin 50s to decide their season championship. Mayfield is currently […]
wcti12.com
Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
thewashingtondailynews.com
First UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church in Washington will disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. The disaffiliation will be complete by December 31, 2022. A vote was taken at the church on Monday evening (Oct. 3). A total 421 congregants voted – 295 voted to disaffiliate, but 126 voted to remain with the United Methodist Church fold.
WITN
Craven County man charged with trafficking drugs
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro man has been arrested and faces drug trafficking charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Daryl Staton, also known as “Candoo,” is charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance.
Comments / 0