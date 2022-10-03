Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Stillman College hosts National Night Out Tuesday
TUSCALOOSA – It was a night filled with fun and purpose, as the Tuscaloosa community gathered at Stillman College for National Night Out with local firefighters and police officers. “We’re all together,” said Stillman Chief of Police Carla Longmire. “We are here to serve you. We take this job...
wvua23.com
Northport honors Citizens of the Year Thursday
Dozens of leaders from around the city of Northport filled the city hall banquet room Thursday for the annual Citizens of the Year Awards. “It makes you feel good,” said Jerry Pruitt from Northport Fire Rescue. “Just knowing that there are people out there really watching you. They respect and that is their way of saying thanks.”
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s One Place is Offering Free Relationship Classes
Communication is the key to making and keeping committed relationships healthy. That’s why one local family resource nonprofit is offering help for those who want it. So whether you’ve been married for years or dating for just a couple of months, Tuscaloosa’s One Place wants to hear from you.
wvua23.com
Fallen firefighters honored, added to Alabama Fire College memorial
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Fire College honored 13 of their own on Saturday with a permanent reminder of their sacrifice. The college, located on the Shelton State Community College campus, placed new bricks at the school’s firefighter memorial. Many families were glad to see their family members being honored.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
Is your child being bullied? Tuscaloosa counseling center has resources to help
TUSCALOOSA – A Tuscaloosa counseling center is bringing awareness to bullying this month. October is anti-bullying awareness month. StopBullying.gov reports one out of every five students in the United States between the ages of 12 and 18 says they have been bullied at school. Counselors said that bullying can...
wvua23.com
Golf tournament tees off for a great cause
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama’s CrossingPoints Program sparked off the newest edition of the Betty Shirley Golf Tournament for the 10th consecutive year to help raise money for one of the most heartfelt programs on the University of Alabama’s campus. The Ol’ Colony Golf Club was...
wvua23.com
Northport mayor heads to Florida with donations for Ian victims
NORTHPORT – By now you’ve surely seen the pictures of the devastating damage Hurricane Ian doled out in Florida. Thousands of families were left with little more than the clothes on their backs after the torrential rain and wind battered the area, and it could be years before everything is built back.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa offers update on medical marijuana progress
TUSCALOOSA- Tuscaloosa city leaders provided an update on the status of potential future medical marijuana dispensaries in the city and a timeline for when licenses will be issued. In August, the city council passed a plan that moved forward on allowing dispensaries within the city limits. Patients must have a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa city school board discusses code of conduct
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education met for the first time after a retreat they held on Sept. 30. According to Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria, the school board holds a retreat three times per year “…to see where we are, and where we’re going.”
wvua23.com
TPD officers lauded after helping person experiencing major crisis
Monday night, Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center on reports of a man who’d climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. “In spite of our uniform sometimes, we want to seem as human as we possibly can, ” said TPD Behavioral...
wvua23.com
Farmers scramble to save crops from drier fall season
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa hadn’t seen any measurable rainfall over the past month. As a result, farmers are looking for alternate ways to keep their crops alive. According to National Weather Association, Tuscaloosa saw 2.17 inches of rainfall in September, which is about an inch and a half below the average 3.86 inches. The last rainfall in Tuscaloosa was Sept. 11.
wvua23.com
Local expert: Keep chemicals away from our source water
TUSCALOOSA – The American Water Works Association wants to show communities how they can make a difference in helping keep their water clean. Source water is the water used for drinking. It is also used for everyday activities like swimming or kayaking. The only way to keep this water clean is to protect lakes, rivers, and other water sources from pollution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvua23.com
Jahmyr Gibbs named SEC offensive player of the week
TUSCALOOSA – Alabama’s new offensive weapon Jahmyr Gibbs continues to dominate the game of football. Following his strong performance Saturday in Fayetteville, Gibbs was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Gibbs posted an impressive stat line of 206 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns...
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Oct. 4, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the highs and lows of Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, as well as the injury Bryce Young sustained against the Razorbacks. We talk about what the Crimson Tide will do to prepare for a rematch against Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M after last year’s road loss in College Station. We give updates on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury and if he’ll get to play against the Jets this upcoming week. Alabama soccer continues its hot streak, taking down another SEC opponent on the road. Plus, find out what fan giveaway does the soccer team have in store for Thursday’s home match against Ole Miss. Also, we take viewer’s questions via phone and e-mail.
wvua23.com
1 year after fatal wreck, driver facing criminally negligent homicide charges
A man involved in a fatal crash in Cottondale that killed three people last year is now facing charges. As first reported by the Tuscaloosa Patch, Braxton Finlay Connell, 34, was charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The crash, which...
Comments / 0