Binance says at least $100 million stolen in blockchain attack
Criminals were able to exploit a flaw in Binance Bridge and tried to get away with at least $100 million in cryptocurrencies, the company has admitted. Binance Bridge is a cross-chain platform that allows cryptocurrency users to exchange tokens from one chain (for example, Ethereum), to another (for example, Binance Chain). The bridges are often riddled with flaws, and as such are a major target for cybercriminals. Some of the biggest crypto heists came as a result of an exploited bridge (think Ronin bridge, Wormhole, Harmony, and others). In fact, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis recently said that more than $2 billion were stolen in bridge hacks, this year alone.
Microsoft warns Exchange users over password spray attacks
Password spray attacks against Microsoft Exchange users are on the rise, the company has warned, urging organizations to set up Authentication Policies as a mitigation measure. In a Tech Community blog post (opens in new tab) discussing the issue, "the Exchange Team" said many of its customers that leverage basic...
Your boss isn't really emailing you - it's a scam
A new and particularly sneaky business email compromise (BEC) campaign has been spotted that sees victims forwarded an email chain, seemingly coming from their boss, instructing them to send on funds. Cybersecurity researchers from Abnormal Security explained how the victim usually works in their organization’s finance department, or is otherwise...
Microsoft says insider threats could be your company's biggest security risk
A new report from Microsoft has urged companies to be on high alert for insider security threats that could pose a significant risk. According to the Microsoft Insider Risk Report (opens in new tab), many employees that deal damage to their organizations, by facilitating data breaches, or similar, do it unknowingly.
Atlassian is being actively exploited to compromise corporate networks
Two widely-used Atlassian Bitbucket tools - Server and Data Center, carry a high severity flaw that allows remote attackers with read permissions to a public or private Bitbucket repository to execute arbitrary code, experts have warned. The flaw is being actively used in the wild, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?
Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
Google Chrome is reportedly riddled with security issues
Google Chrome is littered with potential security issues that could be putting millions of users at risk, a report has said. New research from Atlas VPN citing data provided by the VulDB vulnerability database (opens in new tab) claims Google’s famed browser has so far had 303 discovered vulnerabilities, and is an “all-time leader with a total of 3,159 cumulative vulnerabilities.”
A dangerous new malware strain has already compromised hundreds of servers
There is a new malware making rounds, that targets Microsoft SQL servers, and is capable of running programs, snooping in on data, brute-forcing its way into other SQL servers, and dozens of other dangerous things. The malware (opens in new tab), discovered by cybersecurity analysts from DSCO CyTec, was dubbed...
Mastercard wants to help end crypto fraud
Mastercard has launched a new service designed to help banks identify fraud across crypto exchange platforms. Crypto Secure uses artificial intelligence to help banks determine how likely it is that a crypto exchange on the Mastercard network is connected to fraud activity and allow them to act accordingly. The new...
UK to replace GDPR with its own system - eventually
The UK Secretary of State for Digital Michelle Donelan has said that the UK intends to replace the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) act. Donelan told audiences at the UK Conservative party conference in Birmingham that the act would be replaced with the UK’s “own business- and consumer-friendly British data protection system".
One third of UK households can now receive full fibre
The number of households connected to full fibre broadband increased by a half in the past 12 months, with more than a third now able to access speeds of up to 1Gbps. Ofcom’s ‘Connected Nations’ autumn update says 37% of homes are now covered, up from 24%.
Amazon is hiring 150,000 temps for Christmas this year
Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the US in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network ahead of the holiday season. A diverse range of roles are available, from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, for applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Amazon claims that employees...
Can a completely sustainable data center truly ever exist?
With regions around the world facing a deepening energy crisis as a result of supply chain disruptions, geopolitical turmoil, and rising prices, the value of having reliable and stable access to renewable energy and resilient infrastructure is key. Currently, data centers consume 3% of the electricity energy supply worldwide and...
Apple iPhone forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves USB-C connectors for all phones
The European Commission estimates that a common charger would save about 250 million euros ($247.3 million) for consumers.
Why the Saudis and Emiratis back Russia’s call for oil production cuts
Why are America’s longtime allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting Russia by agreeing with it to cut oil production in the OPEC+ format? The U.S. and other Western governments have asked the Saudis and Emiratis — the only OPEC oil producers believed to have spare capacity — to increase their oil production in order to tamp down oil prices that rose following Western sanctions on Russian petroleum. Their refusal to do so will likely raise prices — which benefits Vladimir Putin by allowing him to continue selling Russian oil to China and India at a higher (albeit discounted) price than would prevail if America’s Gulf Arab allies increased their production.
House Democrats want to reduce Middle East troops after OPEC decision to cut oil production
Democrats question the U.S. commitment to Middle East defense after OPEC+ decided to cut oil production, putting inflationary concerns back in play.
New Windows 11 update is causing headaches for IT teams now too
Microsoft’s latest major update for Windows 11 hasn’t even been out for a month yet and it’s already causing issues for some businesses. We’ve already reported on a printer bug that has plagued devices running the 22H2 update, but the company’s support site (opens in new tab) now suggests the update is causing problems for businesses looking to set up computers on behalf of their employees too.
Got an Intel laptop? Be warned: new Linux bug can literally break your screen
Intel-powered laptops are at risk if a Linux update is applied, as the notebook display could be physically damaged. This is one of those horror scenarios that PC owners dread, of course, and the update in question is the recently released version 5.19.12 of the Linux kernel. Unfortunately, a bug...
Microsoft is wrestling with yet another problem with latest Windows 11 update
Microsoft is looking into new issues encountered by users running remote desktop software on Windows 11 following the latest update, an employee has confirmed. Over the last couple of weeks, multiple administrators have taken to the Microsoft community forum to report problems. “All of our remote desktop users using Windows 11 are having problems [...] It just hangs at connecting,” explained one customer.
