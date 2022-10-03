Read full article on original website
utrgvrider.com
UTRGV to open regenerative medicine lab
The School of Podiatric Medicine has received a $125,000 Rising STARs grant to establish a new research lab on the UTRGV Harlingen campus. UTRGV Researcher Dr. Claudia Biguetti is head of the lab, which will focus on regenerative medicine. “The impact of my work is to try to help accelerate...
KRGV
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency no longer accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance program
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is no longer accepting applications for the low-income housing energy assistance program for the 2022 program year. The agency says it has exhausted the $6 million in funding it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The county has assisted more...
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Mendez: DHR can have as big an impact on Brownsville as it has had on Edinburg
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Trey Mendez wants DHR Health to have the same impact in Brownsville as it has had in Edinburg. The Brownsville mayor spoke recently at a check signing ceremony that saw $1.7 million awarded to the hospital system for workforce training initiatives in his city. The funding is coming from the Texas Workforce Commission.
KRGV
Valley school districts to distribute child ID kits
Valley parents are encouraged to keep their children's fingerprints and spit sample, just in case they ever go missing. Region One Education Service Center in Edinburg is giving child ID kits to local school districts to distribute to parents. The kits are designed to help police get a head start...
KRGV
Rise in flu cases overwhelming health experts in Cameron County
A spike in flu cases is overwhelming doctor's offices in Cameron County. Parents lined up with their children to get help outside an urgent care clinic in Brownsville. Luz Alvarado is one of them. "I actually went to the urgent care, but they were over capacity as well at night,...
National Butterfly Center to host free community day
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month. Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas. The event consists of […]
Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Eloy Garza is back!
MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
KRGV
Forensic audit shows Brownsville PUB customers paid for project that 'never came to fruition'
The city of Brownsville released a report Wednesday detailing a failed project between the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and energy company Tenaska. The project, originally launched over a decade ago, never became a reality. But for several years, Brownsville PUB customers were paying increased rates for the project. Auditors found...
Edinburg becomes RGV’s second Music Friendly Community
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a […]
Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Pharr To Host Produce Season Celebration
The City of Pharr and the Pharr International Bridge will host a special event “A Taste of Trade” to initiate the start of the 2022-2023 produce season on Oct. 6. The event, which is open to the public, includes produce growers, importers, distributors and consumers from the United States and Mexico.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Treviño: City of Hidalgo can become the Wimberley of South Texas
HIDALGO, Texas – Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic Development Corporation, says there is no reason his city cannot become the Wimberley of South Texas. Wimberley, in Hays County, Texas, is a small community that attracts a lot of tourists and artists. Treviño and...
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new, state-funded border wall along the South Texas and Mexico border in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it's unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information.
KRGV
Police: Four students charged in connection with threats written on walls at Weslaco High School
Weslaco police say four students were charged Wednesday in connection with terroristic threats written on the walls at Weslaco High School. Weslaco police school resource officers began investigating on Tuesday after being notified about the writing on the walls. On Wednesday, four students were identified, detained and charged with terroristic...
Brownsville investigate bar fire as ‘possible arson,’ police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked early Wednesday at a local bar. The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. at the Ibissa Lounge Bar, at 3101 Pablo Kisel Road in Brownsville. The building suffered smoke damage, officials said. The fire is being investigated as a “possible arson”, […]
Whataburger adds limited-time flavors for fall
Whataburger added a new breakfast bowl and a white chocolate raspberry shake to its menu for fall.
PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico
HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
