Edinburg, TX

utrgvrider.com

UTRGV to open regenerative medicine lab

The School of Podiatric Medicine has received a $125,000 Rising STARs grant to establish a new research lab on the UTRGV Harlingen campus. UTRGV Researcher Dr. Claudia Biguetti is head of the lab, which will focus on regenerative medicine. “The impact of my work is to try to help accelerate...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Valley school districts to distribute child ID kits

Valley parents are encouraged to keep their children's fingerprints and spit sample, just in case they ever go missing. Region One Education Service Center in Edinburg is giving child ID kits to local school districts to distribute to parents. The kits are designed to help police get a head start...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

National Butterfly Center to host free community day

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month. Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas. The event consists of […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
SAN BENITO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Eloy Garza is back!

MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg becomes RGV’s second Music Friendly Community

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
WESLACO, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Pharr To Host Produce Season Celebration

The City of Pharr and the Pharr International Bridge will host a special event “A Taste of Trade” to initiate the start of the 2022-2023 produce season on Oct. 6. The event, which is open to the public, includes produce growers, importers, distributors and consumers from the United States and Mexico.
PHARR, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Treviño: City of Hidalgo can become the Wimberley of South Texas

HIDALGO, Texas – Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic Development Corporation, says there is no reason his city cannot become the Wimberley of South Texas. Wimberley, in Hays County, Texas, is a small community that attracts a lot of tourists and artists. Treviño and...
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
MCALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX

