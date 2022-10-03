MTV Premieres International Superstar Big Hookz New Video, "Break You Down" Featuring Gyptian, Tzy Panchak and Remo

The “Goosebumps” live-action series at Disney+ has added three more cast members. Variety has learned exclusively that Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price have joined the show as series regulars alongside previously announced cast member Justin Long. Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.” According to Disney Branded...

TV SERIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO