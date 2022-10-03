MTV Premieres International Superstar Big Hookz New Video, "Break You Down" Featuring Gyptian, Tzy Panchak and Remo

Read full article on original website
"The Midnight Club" Just Broke A Guinness World Record For Most Jump Scares In A Single TV Episode
"So, funny story...I hate jump scares; I just hate them" — Mike Flanagan 0.3 seconds after breaking the world record for the most jump scares in one TV episode.
‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Goosebumps” live-action series at Disney+ has added three more cast members. Variety has learned exclusively that Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price have joined the show as series regulars alongside previously announced cast member Justin Long. Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.” According to Disney Branded...
Lindsay Lohan ‘Falling For Christmas’ Trailer: Netflix Brings Out The Jolly
It’s been a while since Lindsay Lohan did out-and-out comedy, but a little holiday spirit seems to have brought ’round the cheer. In this new trailer for Netflix’s holiday season rom-com Falling For Christmas, Logan is in classic Lindsay form as she plays a spoiled – and engaged – hotel heiress who gets amnesia after falling in a skiing accident. When she awakens, without a clue as to her identity, she finds herself in the “care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” As Logan herself sings “Jingle Bell Rock”...
Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner to Release Debut YA Novel ‘Time Out’ (Exclusive)
Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner are set to team on a debut YA novel. Co-written with Carlyn Greenwald, author of romance, thriller and fantasy writer for teens and adults, Time Out will tell the story of Barclay Elliot, a popular high school basketball player from a small Georgia town. After Barclay decides to come out as gay at his school’s big pep rally, he is faced with unexpected hostility, becomes at odds with his team and doesn’t have his grandfather to turn to as he did before.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Big Bang Theory' Nearly Starred Marisa Tomei, New Book Reveals...
Power House Woman Launches First Book In Power House Women Who Win Anthology Book Series
Interviewing powerhouse women in the coaching industry. International Best Selling author, publisher, and speaker Sharlrita Deloatch has announced the launch of her new book Power House Women Who Win in Coaching: Proven Strategies to Start, Build & Grow From Successful Women Making Power Moves in the Coaching Industry. Her book is being published through her own company, BWE Publishing and Consulting, with the goal of empowering rising professional women to take initiative in their careers.
Fruit Attraction 2022 Breaks Records and Cements Madrid as World Fruit and Vegetable Capital
The Fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, consolidates its global leadership by surpassing the figures seen in 2019, until now the most successful edition in its history, with 1,800 companies from 55 countries, more than 58,000 m2 of fruit and vegetable produce on offer and an expected attendance of 90,000 professionals from 130 countries.
Thousands Lining Up for NFTASIA Launch Event During Token2049 Singapore
SINGAPORE - October 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) NFTASIA, a new and fast-growing web3 event and conference brand that aims to spark the next wave of NFT and web3 breakthroughs through the unification of Asia, partnered with Polygon to host the NFTASIA Launch Event, during Token 2049 Singapore on 29 September 2022.
