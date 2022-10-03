Read full article on original website
Patricia A. Major Scott
Patricia A. Major Scott, 90, of Frankfort, died October 5, 2022 at Mulberry Health. She was born March 28, 1932 in Frankfort, Ind. to Ralph & Mary Etta (Meneely) Stinson. She married Harry E. Major on April 11, 1951 in Frankfort and he preceded her in death on January 10, 1987. She then married Harold Scott Jr. on March 25, 1995 in Frankfort and he preceded her in death on April 7, 2004.
Patsy A. Avery
Patsy A. Avery, 90, a longtime resident of Michigantown, Ind., passed away on October 5, 2022 at Wesley Manor Retirement Community. She was born on July 8, 1932 in Michigantown to Edgar V. and Rebecca Ruth (Weaver) Fields. She married David L. Avery on July 13, 1948 and he survives.
A Gift Of Love For Christian Lindenmayer
Christian Lindenmayer of Frankfort suffered serious injuries in a train accident September 19 while crossing a Norfolk Southern train track in Frankfort. Christian’s recovery will be a long one further complicated by necessary amputation of the left leg below the knee and partial amputation of the right foot. Chrystal...
IU Health Arnett to Celebrate 100th Anniversary Tuesday in Lafayette
A celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of IU Health Arnett, featuring Lafayette city clerk Cindy Murray, West Lafayette mayor John Dennis and Tippecanoe County commissioner Tom Murtaugh, who will declare Oct. 11, 2022, as IU Health Arnett 100th Anniversary Day. The event will be held at The Banyan, IU Health...
Pumpkin Giveaway Set for October 12
The annual Goodwin Funeral Home is ready to give away hundreds of pumpkins on Wednesday October 12 from 4-6 p.m. Come treat your family to a free pumpkin at the funeral home located at 200 S. Main Street in Frankfort. For more information, call 765-654-5533.
The Great Pumpkin Give-Away Comes To Goodwin’s Next Wednesday
Goodwin’s Annual Pumpkin Giveaway comes to the Funeral Home Wednesday October 12 from 4pm to 6pm. Each family can pick up a FREE pumpkin while supplies last. The pick up point is on the South Side of the Goodwin Funeral Home at 200 S. Main Street in Frankfort.
Learning To Lead Sophomores From Four County Schools Help TPA Park
An army of sophomores participating in the “Learning to Lead” program descended on TPA Park Wednesday. Frankfort, Clinton Prairie, Clinton Central and Rossville students in the Learning to Lead program transplanted perennials and strung Christmas Lights at the TPA park Wednesday. Dozens of students participated. Learning to Lead...
Indiana Packers to Start Producing Bacon Bits at its Frankfort Plant
The Indiana Packers plant in Frankfort got its approval for its drainage review from the Drainage Board Tuesday morning. “They are going to be producing bacon bits at the factory here on Vermont,” said Deputy Surveyor and Drainage Board Secretary Zack Light. “They have an addition where they are going to be producing the bacon bits, I believe. They’re also have an addition on the front which me a locker room or break room for employees.
Kokomo Announces Trick-or-Treat Hours
The Kokomo Police Department is again asking everyone to put safety first as you engage in neighborhood trick-or-treating this year as it has for the past several years. Trick-or-treat hours are from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween night, Monday, October 31. The department is asking parents to limit their children to these hours within the city limits.
Trick-or-Treat Hours Set for Halloween
Frankfort’s official trick-or-treat hours will be 5-9 p.m. on Halloween night, Monday, October 31. The Board of Public Works and Safety approved trick-or-treat times at their September 26 meeting. Residents who are planning to share candy should turn on their porch lights during trick-or-treat hours. Frankfort Police are offering...
“Let’s Fall in Love’ Coming to Library
“Let’s Fall in Love” is a solo art exhibit featuring mixed media artworks by Lafayette native, Paula Payne Ogden. Stop by the library and browse the Hubbard Gallery any time during regular library hours from October 4–November 1, to enjoy this cohesive exhibit. Paula works with a variety of mediums including fluid acrylics, alcohol inks, crackle and molding pastes, gold leaf, gold and silver foils, resin, and the cyanotype printmaking process. Her substrates are canvas, cradled wood panels, and synthetic paper as well as watercolor, mixed media, and drawing papers. Paula uses layers upon layers of texture and different mediums to create a lovely and unique finished product.
Lane Restrictions on I-65 Start Monday
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced beginning on Monday, October 10 at approximately 7p.m., there will be lane restrictions on I-65 to allow for patching of the roadway. The project is scheduled to last through November. Below is the schedule for next week for the Northbound driving lane work:. 10/10/2022...
Community Meeting On Automated Trash Service Held At Frankfort Community Library
Frankfort Street Department held a community meeting on the new Automation services for trash pick up Tuesday evening at the Frankfort Library. About fifty residents listened to Mayor Sheets open the meeting by explaining the need for safety of Street Department employees. The new automated trash trucks will keep these employees safe. It takes one person to operate the trucks with the use of a joy stick inside.
Temporary Ramp Closures Starting on or After Monday for Patchwork
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces temporary ramp closures starting on or after Monday, October 10 on I-65 for continued work on a multi-county patchwork operation. The closures are as follows, weather permitting:. Monday, October 10 – Lebanon Rest Area northbound entrance and exit ramps will close from 7 p.m....
Clinton County ‘Y’ Announces Purchase of New Fitness Equipment
Change is in the air at the Clinton County Family YMCA, and with that means new fitness equipment. The new Nautilus functional equipment will feature the most up-to-date technology available and will be backed by a maintenance agreement to keep everything running smoothly. In addition, members will see updated weight benches, resistance bands, dumbbells, and other accessories throughout the facility to match the updates in the fitness center. The updates will arrive December 20 – 23, 2022, and with it a new floor plan for an ideal route for all who take part in fitness activities.
Boone County Will Gets its Water for Development from Another Source
All the stories involving Clinton County supplying some of its water to Boone County are not true after the State of Indiana told the Clinton County Commissioners that they would get their water from another source. Commissioners President Jordan Brewer said Tuesday morning. “They knew at some point and time...
Water Outage Postponed Until Tuesday
The scheduled water outage by the Frankfort Water Works has been postponed due to system valves not shutting down all the way. This has been rescheduled for around 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 11,. The Frankfort Water Works has issued a scheduled water outage Tuesday morning due to construction on State...
New Booster Available For Covid
Clinton County Health Department Director Rodney Wann updated WILO listeners Wednesday on the Partyline program. Listen to the interview below:
