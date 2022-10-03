NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Sage Park, a global, operations focused acquisition group, today announced it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Orian Rugs, Inc. of Anderson, South Carolina ("Orian"). Orian is an integrated domestic manufacturer of woven rugs, as well as specialized yarn products which service multiple applications.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO