Sage Park Acquires the Assets of Orian Rugs, Inc., a Leading Vertically Integrated Textile Designer and Manufacturer of Woven Rugs and Specialized Yarn Products
NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Sage Park, a global, operations focused acquisition group, today announced it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Orian Rugs, Inc. of Anderson, South Carolina ("Orian"). Orian is an integrated domestic manufacturer of woven rugs, as well as specialized yarn products which service multiple applications.
