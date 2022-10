Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of four Arizona candidates for re-election to Congress: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), and David Schweikert (R-Ariz.). CCAGW PAC bases its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime score...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO