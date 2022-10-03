Like a promotion to the majors, my time at The Daily Beacon is coming to an end. I promise, that’s my last bad sports metaphor. Two weeks ago, I accepted a full-time sports reporting position with The Daily Times in Maryville. For me, it was everything I could have hoped for in a job straight out of college – and in this case, three months before I graduate.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO