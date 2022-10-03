ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
utdailybeacon.com

Letter from the Sports Editor: You never know where life will take you

Like a promotion to the majors, my time at The Daily Beacon is coming to an end. I promise, that’s my last bad sports metaphor. Two weeks ago, I accepted a full-time sports reporting position with The Daily Times in Maryville. For me, it was everything I could have hoped for in a job straight out of college – and in this case, three months before I graduate.
MARYVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols fall flat to No. 15 Florida in four sets

Tennessee lost to Florida Wednesday night in four sets (24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25) in Thompson Boling Arena. The Lady Vols outhit Florida .302% to .275%. Tennessee also tied Florida in blocks with seven. Florida came into the night leading the SEC in blocks. “Our offense has been good, it has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

SEC releases updated baseball schedule for Tennessee’s 2023 season

The SEC released a revised 2023 conference baseball schedule for Tennessee on Tuesday. The original schedule released by the SEC included two series that aren’t supposed to take place until 2024. Tennessee has added a series with Arkansas on April 14-16. The Volunteers will no longer face Auburn to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
utdailybeacon.com

The Reveille's Peter Rauterkus previews Tennessee-LSU

Ahead of No. 8 Tennessee’s first SEC road contest with No. 25 LSU, The Daily Beacon talked with The LSU Reveille’s Sports Editor Peter Rauterkus who previewed the Tigers heading into Saturday’s matchup. This LSU team got off to a bad start but has won four straight...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Lady Vols put up a good fight, but drop match to No. 15 Florida

The Tennessee volleyball team took the court on Wednesday night against the Florida Gators for some in-conference action. The Lady Vols held on for four sets, but finally fell to the visiting Gators 3-1 in Thompson-Boling Arena. Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s defeat. Sticking around. Though Florida came...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

No. 19 Lady Vols return home to face Mizzou

Tennessee women’s soccer heads back to Regal Stadium after a two-game road trip to face Missouri. Following a disappointing home loss to No. 4 Alabama, the Lady Vols (7-3-1) had a very successful road trip. They defeated Kentucky 4-1, and they knocked off then No. 13 Ole Miss 1-0, handing the Rebels their first loss of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Best of Vol Calls: Heupel talks LSU, bye-week progress

In this Wednesday’s edition of Vol Calls, head coach Josh Heupel gave insight into what he did during the bye-week, including recruiting, returning to the fundamentals in practice and getting his team healthy for No. 25 LSU. “We got a lot accomplished.” Heupel said. Tennessee faces one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy