How a former University president transformed the community through higher education
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is known as ‘casa’ or home for many. Seeds are planted here, paths begin here. Hispanic heritage, tradition, and culture go well beyond our home. Dr. Julieta Garcia knows exactly what that means. She has served and transformed the community for the past three decades giving thousands […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Eloy Garza is back!
MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
ESPN
Former WBC junior featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa arrested in Texas on suspicion of DWI
Former WBC junior featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated, jail records in Hidalgo County, Texas, show. Tests showed the 25-year-old Figueroa's blood alcohol content was greater than .15, nearly double the state limit of .08. The Weslaco, Texas, native was released on a $1,000...
Edinburg becomes RGV’s second Music Friendly Community
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a […]
National Butterfly Center to host free community day
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month. Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas. The event consists of […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Pharr To Host Produce Season Celebration
The City of Pharr and the Pharr International Bridge will host a special event “A Taste of Trade” to initiate the start of the 2022-2023 produce season on Oct. 6. The event, which is open to the public, includes produce growers, importers, distributors and consumers from the United States and Mexico.
Whataburger adds limited-time flavors for fall
Whataburger added a new breakfast bowl and a white chocolate raspberry shake to its menu for fall.
utrgvrider.com
tejanonation.net
My Tejano Awards returns to recognize the past and present of Tejano industry on Oct. 9
MISSION, TX — The annual My Tejano Awards will honor the past and present of Tejano music for their outstanding achievement and contributions at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The event, presented by the Tejano Music Hall of Fame Awards, will feature...
Rising roadway deaths alarm Valley officials, as Texas approaches grim record
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is almost a month away from recording a grim 22-year streak in which at least one person has died every day on the state’s roadways. As deaths are on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, drivers here and across Texas need to “wake up” to their responsibilities to drive safely, a […]
utrgvrider.com
Cause fur paws: Spay-ghetti and no-balls fundraiser
RGV Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic will host its fourth annual Spay-ghetti & No-Balls fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at Mama’s Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen, located at 401 N. 10th St. in McAllen. Clinic Manager John Vallejo said as a 501c3 nonprofit organization, the clinic conducts fundraisers...
KRGV
Forensic audit shows Brownsville PUB customers paid for project that 'never came to fruition'
The city of Brownsville released a report Wednesday detailing a failed project between the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and energy company Tenaska. The project, originally launched over a decade ago, never became a reality. But for several years, Brownsville PUB customers were paying increased rates for the project. Auditors found...
Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency no longer accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance program
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is no longer accepting applications for the low-income housing energy assistance program for the 2022 program year. The agency says it has exhausted the $6 million in funding it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The county has assisted more...
fightsports.tv
Brandon Figueroa Arrested, Charged With DWI
Former junior featherweight titlist Brandon Figueroa was arrested. Figueroa was reportedly arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. According to Hidalgo County jail records, the 25-year-old had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level of 0.15%, which is nearly double the 0.08% state limit. He was arrested overnight on Sunday, October 2 in his hometown of Weslaco, Texas.
Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Marcus & Millichap Arrange $8.8M Acquisition Financing for Casa De Palmas Hotel in McAllen, TX
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) arranged a $8,775,000 loan for the acquisition of the Casa de Palmas Hotel, a 165-room, luxury hotel located at 101 N Main Street in McAllen, TX. The financing was secured by Robert Bhat, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, based out of the MMCC Miami...
Walmart to host ‘Wellness Day’, offers health services
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart is preparing ahead of peak flu season to offer communities across the nation affordable immunizations and free wellness resources nationwide. More than 4,000 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day, encouraging families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources. “As […]
Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
