United Grocery Stores, Odessa Arts to announce partnership

Odessa Arts and United Grocery Stores will be announcing a new continued partnership at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Starbucks area of Market Street on 42nd Street and John Ben Shepperd Parkway, a press release detailed.

“We have been so happy developing this relationship,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham stated in the press release, “United was the first business to donate to the Bright Star mural. From that time on, our partnership has been great for the community. I’m excited to take it to the next level.”

United Grocery’s regional manager John Jameson also stated in the press release: “Odessa Arts has been a great supporter of United, and we’re thrilled for what lies ahead.”

The presentation will include details on ‘Beacon West,’ Odessa Art’s new quarterly arts magazine, additional locations to purchase Basin 52 Cards, and information on MuralFest ’23, Odessa Arts’ flagship event, slated for May 2023.