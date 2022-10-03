ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

utrgvrider.com

Student Health offers wide range of services

The UTRGV Student Health Center is an essential resource for students on campus. The Health Center has physician medical directors, “mid-level providers [and] nurse practitioners that come together and host a variety of services for students,” according to Rick Gray, director of Student Health Services. The mission of...
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Eloy Garza is back!

MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

National Butterfly Center to host free community day

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month. Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas. The event consists of […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
SAN BENITO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Treviño: City of Hidalgo can become the Wimberley of South Texas

HIDALGO, Texas – Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic Development Corporation, says there is no reason his city cannot become the Wimberley of South Texas. Wimberley, in Hays County, Texas, is a small community that attracts a lot of tourists and artists. Treviño and...
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
WESLACO, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Pharr To Host Produce Season Celebration

The City of Pharr and the Pharr International Bridge will host a special event “A Taste of Trade” to initiate the start of the 2022-2023 produce season on Oct. 6. The event, which is open to the public, includes produce growers, importers, distributors and consumers from the United States and Mexico.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
PHARR, TX
utrgvrider.com

Cause fur paws: Spay-ghetti and no-balls fundraiser

RGV Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic will host its fourth annual Spay-ghetti & No-Balls fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at Mama’s Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen, located at 401 N. 10th St. in McAllen. Clinic Manager John Vallejo said as a 501c3 nonprofit organization, the clinic conducts fundraisers...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
MCALLEN, TX

