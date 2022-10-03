Read full article on original website
utrgvrider.com
Student Health offers wide range of services
The UTRGV Student Health Center is an essential resource for students on campus. The Health Center has physician medical directors, “mid-level providers [and] nurse practitioners that come together and host a variety of services for students,” according to Rick Gray, director of Student Health Services. The mission of...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Eloy Garza is back!
MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
National Butterfly Center to host free community day
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month. Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas. The event consists of […]
Rising roadway deaths alarm Valley officials, as Texas approaches grim record
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is almost a month away from recording a grim 22-year streak in which at least one person has died every day on the state’s roadways. As deaths are on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, drivers here and across Texas need to “wake up” to their responsibilities to drive safely, a […]
Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Treviño: City of Hidalgo can become the Wimberley of South Texas
HIDALGO, Texas – Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic Development Corporation, says there is no reason his city cannot become the Wimberley of South Texas. Wimberley, in Hays County, Texas, is a small community that attracts a lot of tourists and artists. Treviño and...
Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Pharr To Host Produce Season Celebration
The City of Pharr and the Pharr International Bridge will host a special event “A Taste of Trade” to initiate the start of the 2022-2023 produce season on Oct. 6. The event, which is open to the public, includes produce growers, importers, distributors and consumers from the United States and Mexico.
Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency no longer accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance program
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is no longer accepting applications for the low-income housing energy assistance program for the 2022 program year. The agency says it has exhausted the $6 million in funding it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The county has assisted more...
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
Brownsville investigate bar fire as ‘possible arson,’ police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked early Wednesday at a local bar. The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. at the Ibissa Lounge Bar, at 3101 Pablo Kisel Road in Brownsville. The building suffered smoke damage, officials said. The fire is being investigated as a “possible arson”, […]
utrgvrider.com
Cause fur paws: Spay-ghetti and no-balls fundraiser
RGV Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic will host its fourth annual Spay-ghetti & No-Balls fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at Mama’s Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen, located at 401 N. 10th St. in McAllen. Clinic Manager John Vallejo said as a 501c3 nonprofit organization, the clinic conducts fundraisers...
KRGV
Police: Four students charged in connection with threats written on walls at Weslaco High School
Weslaco police say four students were charged Wednesday in connection with terroristic threats written on the walls at Weslaco High School. Weslaco police school resource officers began investigating on Tuesday after being notified about the writing on the walls. On Wednesday, four students were identified, detained and charged with terroristic...
KRGV
Female student arrested, accused of making false threat against San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy
A female student was arrested and charged in connection with a virtual terroristic threat at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy on Wednesday, according to the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. The campus was temporarily put on lockdown for about an hour as district and city police investigated the threat.
tejanonation.net
My Tejano Awards returns to recognize the past and present of Tejano industry on Oct. 9
MISSION, TX — The annual My Tejano Awards will honor the past and present of Tejano music for their outstanding achievement and contributions at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The event, presented by the Tejano Music Hall of Fame Awards, will feature...
KRGV
Rise in flu cases overwhelming health experts in Cameron County
A spike in flu cases is overwhelming doctor's offices in Cameron County. Parents lined up with their children to get help outside an urgent care clinic in Brownsville. Luz Alvarado is one of them. "I actually went to the urgent care, but they were over capacity as well at night,...
PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
Three arrested, three wanted after bar shooting in McAllen, police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people have been arrested and three others remain wanted in connection to a bar shooting in McAllen, police said. According to McAllen police, Bryan Vasquez, 23; Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22; and Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, were arrested Monday. The arrests follow a shooting of a Donna man on Sunday outside […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Marcus & Millichap Arrange $8.8M Acquisition Financing for Casa De Palmas Hotel in McAllen, TX
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) arranged a $8,775,000 loan for the acquisition of the Casa de Palmas Hotel, a 165-room, luxury hotel located at 101 N Main Street in McAllen, TX. The financing was secured by Robert Bhat, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, based out of the MMCC Miami...
