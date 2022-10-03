Read full article on original website
TwinStrand Biosciences Announces Leadership Transition
TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. (TwinStrand), the pioneer in Duplex Sequencing technology, which delivers clearer insights to researchers and clinicians in applications ranging from residual cancer detection to genetic toxicology, today announced that the company has implemented a reorganization designed to sustain growth through a focus on key commercial initiatives. As part of this effort, TwinStrand has named Chad Brown as interim Chief Executive Officer, while TwinStrand founder, Jesse Salk, MD, PhD, will continue to serve the company as Chief Scientific Officer.
Lindsay Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Management, including Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET.
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive
HSL Management Europe KB has recently promoted Amber Warner to Director of Human resources in an effort to expand the company's operation and presence in Europe. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.
Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference October 12, 2022
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12, 2022, discussing the Company’s involvement in 3D modelling for eCommerce and ARway, the augmented reality wayfinding platform for the real-world metaverse. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Nextech AR website.
Freedom Battery Metals Announces Name and Symbol Change and Management Change
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Freedom Battery Metals Inc. (CSE:FBAT) ("Freedom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Reflex Advanced Materials Corp." and will change its stock trading symbol from "FBAT" to "RFLX". The purpose of the name change was to emphasize that both lithium and graphite are used in more applications than batteries alone. "Advanced Materials" captures that concept well.
Mark Sandler Joins Torch Group as SVP, Food & Beverage Practice
Torch Group is pleased to announce that Mark Sandler has recently joined the team as Senior Vice President, Food and Beverage Practice Leader and a Member of our Leadership Team. Mark is an innovative thinker who prior to joining Torch Group founded a multi-million-dollar allergen-free, plant-based snack food company. In...
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
Byline Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, October 27
Conference call and webcast to be held on Friday, October 28. Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Byline Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central...
Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its third quarter 2022 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central Time. Conference Call. Domestic...
Searchlight Capital Partners to Acquire a Minority Stake in Synergy Marine Group
Funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”) and Synergy Marine Group (“Synergy") have today announced the completion of Searchlight’s acquisition of a minority ownership stake in Synergy, a leading global ship manager and provider of end-to-end maritime solutions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
California Resources Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released the day before the conference call following the market close. We...
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) plans to release third quarter earnings on Thursday, November 3, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. RGA will host a conference call to discuss the third...
InvestorNewsBreaks – Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) to Participate at Upcoming TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable
Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC), a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company, will be attending and participating in the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable, which is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2022. UEC encourages its investors and shareholders to attend the one-day gathering. Company officials will be presenting at 2:10 p.m. EST, and a recording of the presentation will be available on the company’s website for 90 days following the roundtable.
ViDiLOOK’s revolutionary blockchain and new media technology received huge support from world-renowned media companies
ViDiLOOK Tech is a blockchain media company strategically invested by Kadokawa Corporation. With such a strong background support, ViDiLOOK will surely lead to a new era of new media and bring a new era of traffic and wealth value to global users. ViDiLOOK: Created by ViDiLOOK Tech, a new media...
TinyGemsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Redefining Drug Delivery Platforms
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) has remained committed to improving the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream. “Moreover, as a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, the company has not shied away from advancing its research to cut across various health conditions, including but not limited to hypertension, epilepsy, diabetes, and dementia, among others. These efforts have yielded 27 granted patents around the world since 2014, with approximately 50 additional patents pending. It also has national filings in over 40 jurisdictions with the highest commercial potential, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating shareholder value and pushing its technology further into the market,” a recent article reads. “Through its four subsidiary companies, Lexaria has explored various sectors such as cannabidiol for hypertension, oral nicotine for reduced risk, and antiviral drugs for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The progress so far has also allowed Lexaria to sub-license its DehydraTECH(TM) worldwide for delivering fat-soluble active molecules and drugs, thereby increasing the number of people who benefit from this technology and the number of lives impacted by it… As it pushes for the approval of additional patents and the licensing of its technology, the company looks to grow its market share significantly while redefining drug delivery platforms.”
Optimizely Introduces Unlimited Potential for Digital Leaders at Opticon 2022
Nearly 900 attendees and over 300 customers attend event celebrating Boundless Digital Invention. Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, has wrapped its annual Opticon event. Opticon brought together and connected leaders of technology, media, business, and brands for conversations on the rapid evolutions and innovations shaping marketing and the future of digital experiences.
Blocore Partners With Animoca Ventures to Spur Discovery of Leading Web3 Companies
HONG KONG - October 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Animoca Ventures, a leading Web3 ecosystem builder and investor, and Blocore, a leading blockchain investor headquartered in South Korea, today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which they will work closely together to seek out and support leading Web3 companies, and thus to grow the blockchain and Web3 ecosystems.
Hess Midstream LP Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings release. To phone into the conference call, participants should register in advance using this link...
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Motivosity Takes Home Multiple Comparably Awards for Q3 2022
Lehi, Utah - Oct 6, 2022 - Motivosity, #1 Employee Engagement & Recognition Software, announced today that it’s company was named the winner of several Comparably awards including Happiest Employees, Best Company Work-Life Balance, and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Each quarter Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by their own employees, across a variety of categories.
