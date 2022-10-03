Read full article on original website
Toyota Fixes bZ4x EV Wheel Hubs, Restarts Production
Toyota has re-started production of its bZ4x electric SUV three months after the factory lines were idled following the discovery of a potentially fatal suspension flaw. Both Toyota and Subaru, whose Solterra is twinned with the bZ4X and shares its e-TNGA platform and running gear, were forced to halt production in June and recall thousands of cars after reports that the wheels could fall off while the car was in motion.
2023 Nissan Ariya Priced From CA$52,998 In Canada, Tops Out At CA$69,998
Pricing details for the all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya have just been announced for the Canadian market. Found at the base of the Ariya range is the Engage FWD variant equipped with the entry-level 63 kWh battery pack. Packing 214 hp, 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, and up to 346 km (215 miles) of range, this model will set back shoppers CA$52,998 ($38,589).
Facelifted 2024 Audi RS3 Spied Looking Like A Baby RS7
The latest Audi RS3 has only been here for about a year, but based on images captured by our spy photographers, it seems like Audi already has a facelift in the works. The changes appear to be minimal, but they help to better solidify the compact performance car in the angular design shared by the RS lineup. Up front, the new grill is now sharper and wider, and it features a different mesh pattern in addition to a higher Audi logo.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Lineup Spied Inside And Out With Small Updates
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 as spy photographers have caught the crossover and crossover coupe undergoing testing in Austria. Set to receive a relatively minor refreshening, the models have been equipped with a sportier front bumper that features more expressive intakes and cleaner lines. We can also get a glimpse of updated headlights and what appears to be a lightly revised grille.
Never-Driven, Super Rare 2021 Nissan GT-R50 Offered For Sale
When Nissan and Italdesign decided to partner on a limited run of modified GT-Rs, they agreed to build just 50 of these very special models. If you were lucky enough to have a million dollars to spend at the time, but weren’t lucky enough to get a build slot, then we’ve got good news for you, because one has come up for sale.
Chevrolet To Boost Bolt Production After Price Cuts Drive Demand
General Motors will ramp up production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV following strong sales of both models after their starting prices were slashed in June. During the third-quarter, the car manufacturer sold 14,709 examples of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, a quarterly sales record for the two models. This comes after a troubled year for the duo when a recall halted production for six months and sales dried up. Despite the positive Q3, Bolt sales are still down 11 per cent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Foxconn Teases New Electric Pickup Called Model V
Foxconn is readying its entry in the electric pickup segment with the Model V. The EV appeared in a short but revealing video teaser prior to its debut on October 18. Unlike other Foxconn vehicles such as the Model E and the soon-to-be-unveiled Model B that were designed by Pininfarina, the Model V pickup was penned by the Taiwanese company’s own design studio. This explains why some of its features are not exactly in-line with the styling language of the aforementioned models.
Toyota Has Reportedly No Plans For Any Other GR Performance Models
Toyota is one of the few high-volume mainstream brands with three or more performance-focused models on the market today. According to one Australian source, that’s all we can expect from the Japanese brand for the foreseeable future. If true it would put an end to speculation about future GR models and potentially increase the value of already-existing ones.
2023 Lexus LC Lineup Gains Retuned Suspension And A Lightweight Soft Top On The Convertible
The Lexus LC lineup continues to improve with age as the company has announced a handful of updates for 2023. Starting with the coupe, the LC embraces the new Lexus Driving Signature with a number of suspension enhancements. The company didn’t go into specifics, but noted “front and rear suspension settings have been optimized to enhance ground contact feel, linear steering response, and steering effectiveness in the high cornering G range.”
Hyundai Shatters Its Own Aerodynamic Best With The Electric Ioniq 6
Hyundai’s plan to gain more market share leans heavily on vehicles like the all-electric Ioniq 6 which will arrive next year. One hurdle that prospective EV shoppers contend with is range anxiety and Hyundai has a unique approach to reducing that concern. Its Ioniq 6 is the most aerodynamic production vehicle the brand has ever made and it has the extra range to show for it.
Tony Hawk Shows Jay Leno His Futurized Tesla-Powered 1964 Corvette EV
General Motors is now working on an electric crate motor for classic vehicles, but until it comes, people interested in modifying old Chevrolets to run on electric power, like retired skateboarder Tony Hawk, have to find other EV powertrains to swap into their classics. In a recent episode of Jay...
2,000-HP Drako Dragon EV Spotted Without Camouflage Filming On Public Streets
Back in July, EV startup Drako teased a new coupe-ish crossover called the Dragon. Now, ahead of an official unveiling, a video of the upcoming electric SUV has surfaced online, showing it driving on European roads. Posted by @Cochespias1, the video appears to have been shot in Italy, based on...
2023 Kia Telluride Gets A $2,300 Price Hike To Accompany Its Updated Looks
The Telluride has been a roaring success for Kia and the company is hoping to keep that momentum going by launching a facelifted crossover. Introduced earlier this year, the 2023 Telluride will arrive at dealerships later this month with a base price of $35,690. That’s a pretty sizable jump considering last year’s crossover began at $33,390.
Musk Says “Super Fun To Drive” Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Entering Production
Elon Musk has revealed the oft-delayed Tesla Semi has finally gone into production. The announcement has been years in the making as Tesla originally unveiled the Semi in November of 2017. It was slated to be launched in 2019, so it’s almost four years behind schedule. Musk said deliveries...
Peugeot 3008 And 5008 Gain Hybrid Option For 2023, Electric E-408 Officially Confirmed
Peugeot announced new additions to its electrified model range for 2023, including self-charging hybrid versions of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs while confirming there is a fully electric e-408 coming soon. Starting next year, the entire Peugeot range – including passenger and commercial vehicles – will be available with at least one hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric powertrain option.
2023 Infiniti QX80 Gains Amazon Alexa And A $2,100 Price Hike
The Infiniti QX80 is about to be redesigned, but that isn’t stopping the company from making a handful of updates for 2023. The changes are minor and the biggest is the addition of Amazon Alexa. The popular voice assistant will enable owners to play music, make calls, and control smart home devices by speaking.
DS 4 Gains Revised Trim Structure Including Opera Flagship, Plus Increased EV Range For The PHEV
DS Automobiles announced a series of updates for the DS 4 just one year after the model’s market launch in Europe. These include an updated trim structure including the new Opera flagship, plus an increased EV range of up to 62 km (39 miles) for the plug-in hybrid DS 4 E-Tense 225.
Facelifted Honda Fit Debuts In Japan With More Power And Sporty RS Trim
Honda launched the updated Fit range in Japan featuring mild visual tweaks, a new trim structure, and increased power output for both the gasoline and the e:HEV hybrid variants. The Honda Fit e:HEV RS is a new addition to the lineup bringing more aggressive looks and a sportier suspension setup.
Ferrari SF90 “Competition Edition” By RYFT Gains Sharper Looks, More Aero
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the most popular hypercars among tuners, with plenty of options to choose from when it comes to styling and aero modifications. The latest to join the trend is RYFT, offering the “Competition Edition” styling kit for a cool price of $601,295 including the donor car.
2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Compact Minivan Has New Face And Tweaked Powertrains
This is the facelifted 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class and while you may need to squint to see the changes, they are there. Mercedes-Benz’s designers first made some alterations to the front fascia of the B-Class, including a revised front bumper and tweaked grille aimed at giving the car “a dynamic boost.” New LED headlights are also available.
