Park City, KS

Recycled box manufacturer creates 300 new Kansas jobs

By Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Pratt Industries , on Monday, Oct. 3, opened its new corrugated box plant in Park City.

The 1 million-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is located in the 5700 block of Hydraulic with close access to Interstate 135. It will create 300 full-time jobs in Sedgwick County.

Pratt Industries supplies boxes to Proctor & Gamble, the U.S. Postal Service, Unilever, Amazon, Newell Brands, Hostess, and Johnson Controls.

Local and state officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, were on hand for the opening of the $200 million plant for manufacturing.

“Governor, we are honored by your presence and commend you for your strong economic leadership, which has attracted over $9 billion in new businesses and investment in Kansas since you were elected in 2019, including this $200 million investment,” Anthony Pratt, executive global chairman of Pratt Industries, said during the opening.

Panasonic plant in De Soto will be ‘largest private investment’ Kansas history

Pratt is the only 100% recycled paper company in the U.S.

“Pratt is preserving the future of our planet. It has built six of America’s last eight paper mills that use 100% recycled paper,” Gov. Kelly said. “Today, its paper mills produce nearly two million tons of recycled paper a year.”

As part of the opening, Pratt announced a $1 million donation to Feeding America.

KSN News

KSN News

