Recycled box manufacturer creates 300 new Kansas jobs

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Pratt Industries , on Monday, Oct. 3, opened its new corrugated box plant in Park City.

The 1 million-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is located in the 5700 block of Hydraulic with close access to Interstate 135. It will create 300 full-time jobs in Sedgwick County.

Pratt Industries supplies boxes to Proctor & Gamble, the U.S. Postal Service, Unilever, Amazon, Newell Brands, Hostess, and Johnson Controls.

Local and state officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, were on hand for the opening of the $200 million plant for manufacturing.

“Governor, we are honored by your presence and commend you for your strong economic leadership, which has attracted over $9 billion in new businesses and investment in Kansas since you were elected in 2019, including this $200 million investment,” Anthony Pratt, executive global chairman of Pratt Industries, said during the opening.

Pratt is the only 100% recycled paper company in the U.S.

“Pratt is preserving the future of our planet. It has built six of America’s last eight paper mills that use 100% recycled paper,” Gov. Kelly said. “Today, its paper mills produce nearly two million tons of recycled paper a year.”

As part of the opening, Pratt announced a $1 million donation to Feeding America.

