As Independence High football coach R.J. Windows tallied his players’ votes for team captains this fall, he was not surprised to see Clay Ash’s name on so many ballots. Ash is only a junior, and this season was to be his first as one of the Ashburn school’s featured players. But Windows knew that Ash’s work ethic was second to none, and that his dedication inspired so many teammates.

ASHBURN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO