Indianapolis, IN

WTOP

Raiders aim to dispel more Mahomes magic in MNF trip to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a play last Sunday night at Tampa Bay when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did a pirouette away from a defender, then flicked a pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire standing in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It was the kind...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

Mayfield, NFL’s worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTOP

Tall task: Browns have hands full with Chargers, Herbert

CLEVELAND (AP) — Big arm. Big plays. Big future. It’s easy to be impressed with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s attributes and potential. So forgive Browns safety John Johnson III for stretching the truth a bit when sizing him up. “Look at him behind the center,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Eagles hope to extend NFL’s hottest start at Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they’re OK with their current situation. The Eagles (4-0) — the league’s only undefeated team — play at Arizona on Sunday. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Raiders visit Chiefs for ‘Monday Night Football’ showdown

LAS VEGAS (1-3) at KANSAS CITY (3-1) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 1-3, Chiefs 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 70-54-2. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Raiders 48-9 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Raiders...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

Eagles put undefeated record on line against Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (4-0) at ARIZONA (2-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: Cardinals lead 60-56-5. LAST MEETING: Cardinals beat Eagles 33-26 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Jaguars 29-21; Cardinals beat Panthers 26-16 EAGLES OFFENSE:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta. DENVER: LB Jonathon Cooper, S P.J. Locke, G Quinn Meinerz, RB Latavius Murray, LB Aaron Patrick, CB Darius Phillips, WR Jalen Virgil.
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Ferocious Cowboys defense next challenge for reeling Rams

DALLAS (3-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. BETTING LINE: Rams by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 3-1; Rams 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Tied 18-18. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cowboys 20-17 on Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat...
DALLAS, TX
WTOP

Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday because of a concussion, the latest blow to New England’s depth. The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.
NFL
WTOP

Drew Brees enjoying family time, still open to broadcasting

Drew Brees put his broadcasting career on hold after one year to spend weekends with his family. Going back to the booth or studio is always a possibility for the 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback who worked in a variety of roles for NBC last season. “I definitely feel like I...
NFL
WTOP

Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets gathered for offseason workouts in April. To become a winning franchise, he told them, they need to first start winning their games in the AFC East. That’s no small task...
NFL
WTOP

Packers play 1st international game, facing Giants in London

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-1) vs. GREEN BAY (3-1) at London, England. OPENING LINE: Packers by 8½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Giants 31-13 on Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Chicago Bears 20-12 at home; Packers beat New England Patriots...
GREEN BAY, WI
WTOP

Player of the Week: Independence’s Clay Ash

As Independence High football coach R.J. Windows tallied his players’ votes for team captains this fall, he was not surprised to see Clay Ash’s name on so many ballots. Ash is only a junior, and this season was to be his first as one of the Ashburn school’s featured players. But Windows knew that Ash’s work ethic was second to none, and that his dedication inspired so many teammates.
ASHBURN, VA

