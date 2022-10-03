Read full article on original website
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Scheduled for November 3, 2022
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Lindsay Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Management, including Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET.
California Resources Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released the day before the conference call following the market close. We...
OneStream Closes Third Quarter with Expanded Customer Base and Continued 2022 Momentum
CPM software provider reports over 50% increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue increased over 50% year-over-year for the third quarter ending September 30. The company added over 60...
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) plans to release third quarter earnings on Thursday, November 3, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. RGA will host a conference call to discuss the third...
Hess Midstream LP Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings release. To phone into the conference call, participants should register in advance using this link...
ARC Document Solutions to Report Third Quarter Results on Nov 2, 2022
SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining the quarter's performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements...
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 06 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Fintor Launches to Enable Fractional Real Estate Investing and Announces $6.2m in Additional Funding, Raising $9m Total Funding To-date
Next-gen fintech platform reinvents real estate investing for Gen Z and Millennials starting at $5. Fintor, the next-gen fintech company enabling easy access to invest in real estate, today announced the launch of its mobile-first platform on both iOS and Android devices. This news comes in tandem with the platform’s funding extension, raising an additional $6.2M, bringing its total funding to-date to $9M. Notable investors within the round include Public.com, Hustle Fund, 500 Global, VU Ventures, Graphene Ventures and angel investors, including real estate influencer Manny Khoshbin, Andy Madadian, Cindy Bi and Marcus Ridgway, co-founder of Invitation Homes.
Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference October 12, 2022
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12, 2022, discussing the Company’s involvement in 3D modelling for eCommerce and ARway, the augmented reality wayfinding platform for the real-world metaverse. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Nextech AR website.
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx”) today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,693,750 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Amylyx. Amylyx has granted the underwriters a...
Sightline Launches “Project 250” to Upgrade 250,000 Slots with Cashless Gaming Technology
Investment of Up to $300 Million Will Enable Cashless at 1/3 of All U.S. Slot Machines. Sightline Payments today announced an investment of up to $300 million to implement cashless gaming at slot machines across the United States, in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). The objective of Project 250 is to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months.
The Refrigeration Co Successfully Launches Their New Website Whilst Providing Top-Tier And Professional Refrigeration Services
The company provides top-notch refrigeration services while launching a new informative website. Being a renowned company offering top-notch commercial refrigeration and air conditioning services, The Refrigeration Co has gained solid credibility for assisting numerous prestigious companies, including KFC, Dominos, etc. The company provides a complete range of commercial refrigeration services in Perth with a team striving to custom design, install and repair various refrigeration equipment. Known for its extensive experience in the industry and for providing high-end refrigeration services, the company has recently launched an illuminating and knowledgeable website for its customers.
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
TwinStrand Biosciences Announces Leadership Transition
TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. (TwinStrand), the pioneer in Duplex Sequencing technology, which delivers clearer insights to researchers and clinicians in applications ranging from residual cancer detection to genetic toxicology, today announced that the company has implemented a reorganization designed to sustain growth through a focus on key commercial initiatives. As part of this effort, TwinStrand has named Chad Brown as interim Chief Executive Officer, while TwinStrand founder, Jesse Salk, MD, PhD, will continue to serve the company as Chief Scientific Officer.
Global Insurance Sports Sponsorship Landscape Analysis Report 2022: Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Financial Services (Insurance) Sector Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Financial sector- insurance report highlights insurance sponsorship landscape, the sector's biggest deals, spending's in top professional leagues and most active...
Global Tactical Communication Market Report 2022: Surge in Adoption of Unmanned Systems Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tactical Communication Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD...
