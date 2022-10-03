Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man arrested for manslaughter in fatal Labor Day crash, police say
A 22-year-old Lincoln man who police allege was speeding and had smoked marijuana before he crashed his car into a traffic signal on Labor Day, killing a passenger, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, according to authorities. Dylan Will was driving somewhere between 50 and 70 mph when he...
Sioux City Journal
METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East set for showdown against Des Moines East, West to play Urbandale
SIOUX CITY – The East football team has dropped back-to-back games and will look to get back on the winning track Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium against Des Moines East. Waukee Northwest defeated East last week 17-7. Waukee Northwest took a 17-0 lead before a Cole Ritchie touchdown...
Sioux City Journal
Former Lincoln man in photo used in attack ad says he's been dragged into political smear
The last person Dustin Rymph expected to see in a political ad attacking a candidate running for legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln was himself. But shortly after the flyer appeared in mailboxes last week, Rymph learned a political action committee had mistaken him for his friend, George Dungan, who will face Russ Barger on Nov. 8.
Sioux City Journal
Mark Whipple is cranking up the heat on his Husker offense
Mark Whipple is fired up. For several weeks, Nebraska’s offensive coordinator has demanded more from his unit. After all, he’s seen the Huskers drive down the field for a touchdown on four of their five opening drives this season, only for that level of consistency to almost immediately go out the window.
Sioux City Journal
'Misleading and deceitful' — Mailer uses suggestive photos to attack legislative candidate
A flyer that landed in northeast Lincoln mailboxes last week accusing a legislative candidate of trying to “radically transform” the state itself radically transformed the person it was attacking. So much so that the mailer attacking George Dungan, who will square off against Russ Barger for the District...
