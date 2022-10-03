The Indiana Packers plant in Frankfort got its approval for its drainage review from the Drainage Board Tuesday morning. “They are going to be producing bacon bits at the factory here on Vermont,” said Deputy Surveyor and Drainage Board Secretary Zack Light. “They have an addition where they are going to be producing the bacon bits, I believe. They’re also have an addition on the front which me a locker room or break room for employees.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO