Pender County, NC

WECT

UNCW community can receive COVID and flu shots at events throughout October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Abrons Student Health Center is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID boosters to students, faculty and staff, and community members. The boosters are available without appointment and are scheduled for the following days and times on the second floor of DePaolo Hall:. Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30–11...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

The easiest, quickest way to get your flu shot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu season is on the horizon and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a flu shot drive-thru event to prepare. Just as easy as any other drive-thru, those seeking a flu shot will not have to get out of their car. Flu vaccines...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington firefighters return after helping in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A pedestrian died after he was struck by a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action

Jimmy Hopkins has the law firm of Rountree Losee behind him after New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said she was removing him from the CFCC Board of Trustees for ‘unexcused absences.’ His lawyers say commissioners have no authority or right to remove a trustee — and if they stand in the way of his duties, he reserves his right to pursue legal remedies.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover Board of Education approves student voice policy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education approved a policy to give students a stronger voice at future board meetings. The student voice policy gives students a tangible structure to express their concerns and ideas to the decision-makers that shape school policies. Five students were selected from the county’s high schools for the Student Voice Committee, after submitting applications. A primary goal is for students from different backgrounds to express how rules and policies can affect them differently.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County tables tree ordinance discussion, commissioners hope for compromise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Proposed changes to New Hanover County’s Unified Development Ordinance, specifically changes to tree removal and mitigation policies, have raised concerns amongst residents who say these changes go too far. On Monday at the County Commissioners meeting, dozens of people turned out to voice their concerns with changes the board is considering.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7

Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAs found in...
WILMINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Scam spoofing city hall phone number to threaten customers related to their electric bill

Officials in one eastern North Carolina community say a scam related to utility billing is targeting the people who live there. City leaders in Jacksonville say the phone scammer is spoofing the city hall number to contact people regarding their electric bill. They note that the city does offer water, sewer and garbage service to people who live there, but not electric service.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WECT

Maides Cemetery to receive plaque for historical significance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating a historic plaque to the Maides Cemetery during a ceremony on East Wilmington Community Day, October 8, at 11 a.m. The ceremony is part of HWF’s annual Preservation Weekend events from October 6 to 9, and local leaders such as...
WILMINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

School board resolution honors Seaforth legacy

The Lenoir County Board of Education honored the late Dr. Keith Seaforth for “his decades of service to the education of our young people” in a resolution unanimously approved Monday night and presented to his widow, Barbara. Seaforth served as a school board member for 24 years, first...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

