WECT
YWCA Lower Cape Fear to host Novant Health’s Mobile Mammogram Unit
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2815 S. College Road in Wilmington. Organizers say that appointments to receive a mammogram...
whqr.org
Jimmy Hopkins lawyers up as the Bank of America building story gets messier
Editor's note: Several hours after we recorded this podcast, Jimmy Hopkins confirmed that he had retained legal counsel. So, while we don't discuss that much in the podcast, there are details below. On Thursday, the Rountree Losee law firm notified New Hanover County that they were representing Hopkins — and...
WECT
UNCW community can receive COVID and flu shots at events throughout October
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Abrons Student Health Center is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID boosters to students, faculty and staff, and community members. The boosters are available without appointment and are scheduled for the following days and times on the second floor of DePaolo Hall:. Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30–11...
WECT
The easiest, quickest way to get your flu shot
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu season is on the horizon and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a flu shot drive-thru event to prepare. Just as easy as any other drive-thru, those seeking a flu shot will not have to get out of their car. Flu vaccines...
WECT
Wilmington firefighters return after helping in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
WECT
Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action
Jimmy Hopkins has the law firm of Rountree Losee behind him after New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said she was removing him from the CFCC Board of Trustees for ‘unexcused absences.’ His lawyers say commissioners have no authority or right to remove a trustee — and if they stand in the way of his duties, he reserves his right to pursue legal remedies.
WECT
Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates
Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAs found in some animals. Deer hunting season is underway for some — and there have been concerns about the detection of harmful PFAs chemicals in some wildlife.
WECT
Candidates for New Hanover Board of Education speak at town hall forum
A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County. NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAs found in some animals. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Deer hunting season is underway for some — and there have been concerns
WECT
New Hanover Board of Education approves student voice policy
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education approved a policy to give students a stronger voice at future board meetings. The student voice policy gives students a tangible structure to express their concerns and ideas to the decision-makers that shape school policies. Five students were selected from the county’s high schools for the Student Voice Committee, after submitting applications. A primary goal is for students from different backgrounds to express how rules and policies can affect them differently.
WECT
New Hanover County tables tree ordinance discussion, commissioners hope for compromise
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Proposed changes to New Hanover County’s Unified Development Ordinance, specifically changes to tree removal and mitigation policies, have raised concerns amongst residents who say these changes go too far. On Monday at the County Commissioners meeting, dozens of people turned out to voice their concerns with changes the board is considering.
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAs found in
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
WECT
Candidates for New Hanover Board of Education speak at town hall forum, answer questions from media and audience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School Board meetings have received lots of attention over the past two years, and residents of New Hanover County asked candidates at a town hall forum in Cape Fear Community College about their stances on important issues. Candidates have campaigned on topics like ‘critical race theory,’...
publicradioeast.org
Scam spoofing city hall phone number to threaten customers related to their electric bill
Officials in one eastern North Carolina community say a scam related to utility billing is targeting the people who live there. City leaders in Jacksonville say the phone scammer is spoofing the city hall number to contact people regarding their electric bill. They note that the city does offer water, sewer and garbage service to people who live there, but not electric service.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
WECT
Maides Cemetery to receive plaque for historical significance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating a historic plaque to the Maides Cemetery during a ceremony on East Wilmington Community Day, October 8, at 11 a.m. The ceremony is part of HWF’s annual Preservation Weekend events from October 6 to 9, and local leaders such as...
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
neusenews.com
School board resolution honors Seaforth legacy
The Lenoir County Board of Education honored the late Dr. Keith Seaforth for “his decades of service to the education of our young people” in a resolution unanimously approved Monday night and presented to his widow, Barbara. Seaforth served as a school board member for 24 years, first...
WECT
Domestic violence 911 calls decrease in Brunswick County, shelter receives influx of calls
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a weekend of domestic violence incidents left one woman dead and another hospitalized, a local domestic violence shelter says they’re getting more calls than ever. Brunswick County’s domestic violence shelter Hope Harbor Home says they’re not aware if this weekend’s victims ever reached...
