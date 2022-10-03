Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
The Warren Center Announces Executive Appointment of Asriel Eford as Chief Advancement Officer
RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The Warren Center, a nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services, and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities, has announced the promotion of Asriel Eford to the role of Chief Advancement Officer. In this executive position, Eford will lead...
323 Services, LLC Announces Instances Property Owners Can Need Roofing Experts
Plano, TX – In a website post, 323 Services, LLC outlined that property owners need roofing experts. The reputable Plano TX roofing contractor said roofing installation is one of the instances property owners may need roofing experts. They noted that experts have the right expertise and experience to do the job.
Eagle Property Capital and Belay Investment Group Announce Disposition of Dallas-Fort Worth Multifamily Asset
Eagle Property Capital and Belay Investment Group close on the sale of Woodchase & Clarendon, an 18-structure, 266-unit community which they acquired in 2016. Eagle Property Capital Investments, LLC (“EPC”), a vertically integrated real estate investment manager focused on the value-add multifamily space, announced the disposition of Woodchase & Clarendon, a 266-unit apartment community located in Irving, northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. EPC Multifamily Partners III, LLC (“Fund III”), a private investment vehicle raised and managed by EPC, acquired the asset in partnership with Belay Investment Group ("Belay”) in June 2016. It sold for an undisclosed price to Lion Real Estate Group.
CCAGW PAC Endorses Arizona House Candidates
Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of four Arizona candidates for re-election to Congress: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), and David Schweikert (R-Ariz.). CCAGW PAC bases its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime score...
