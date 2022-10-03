Eagle Property Capital and Belay Investment Group close on the sale of Woodchase & Clarendon, an 18-structure, 266-unit community which they acquired in 2016. Eagle Property Capital Investments, LLC (“EPC”), a vertically integrated real estate investment manager focused on the value-add multifamily space, announced the disposition of Woodchase & Clarendon, a 266-unit apartment community located in Irving, northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. EPC Multifamily Partners III, LLC (“Fund III”), a private investment vehicle raised and managed by EPC, acquired the asset in partnership with Belay Investment Group ("Belay”) in June 2016. It sold for an undisclosed price to Lion Real Estate Group.

IRVING, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO