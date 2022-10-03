ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters

People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how Detroit public schools is battling against chronic absenteeism

DETROIT – The Detroit Public School Community District is preparing for a crucial day for Michigan Public Schools. Tuesday (Oct. 5) is Count Day, an opportunity to gain nearly $10,000 in state funding per student. Yet, chronic absenteeism continues to plague DPSCD. DPSCD hired a team of attendance agents...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

