Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Related
Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Michigan farm owner says human waste contamination was ‘oversight,’ ‘not intentional’
HOMER, Mich. – The owner of a Michigan farm accused of using raw, untreated human waste on fields of produce, which triggered a widespread consumer alert, says the incident was an “oversight.”. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday issued a consumer advisory after a...
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters
People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
‘He’s a monster’: Farmington Hills cat sets Guinness World Record for size
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A house cat in Farmington Hills has literally grown its way right into the record books. Fenrir is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, measured at a whopping 18.8 inches. “This is the record holder here,” said owner Dr. William Powers. “This is...
Michigan commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers on power outages, downed lines
The Michigan Public Service Commission ordered an audit of the state’s biggest utility companies in response to lengthy power outages and downed power line incidents this summer. MPSC ordered Consumers Energy Co. and DTE Electric Co. to report to the Commission on their compliance with regulations and past orders...
Abandoned Detroit elementary school set for emergency demolition after catching fire twice
DETROIT – The city of Detroit is set to demolish an abandoned elementary school this week after catching on fire twice. The property owned by the Detroit Public Schools Community District has sat idle for over two months and will be demolished this upcoming Friday. For 70 days now,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 accused in string of 5 robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN, Mich. – Two teenagers and a pair of 22-year-old twins are accused of being linked to a string of robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, and Dearborn Heights. The FBI is investigating Kyree Wilson, 19, Brandon Jones, 19, Jaleel Wiley, 22, and Janeil Wiley, 22, in connection with...
Here’s how Detroit public schools is battling against chronic absenteeism
DETROIT – The Detroit Public School Community District is preparing for a crucial day for Michigan Public Schools. Tuesday (Oct. 5) is Count Day, an opportunity to gain nearly $10,000 in state funding per student. Yet, chronic absenteeism continues to plague DPSCD. DPSCD hired a team of attendance agents...
Want to charge your electric vehicle in downtown Ann Arbor? There’s a fee for that now
ANN ARBOR – The Downtown Development Authority has implemented an electric vehicle charging fee to use its downtown ChargePoint EV charging stations. According to the DDA, the fee -- $0.25 per kilowatt-hour -- is in place to “cover the cost of electricity and associated administration.”. The stations are...
Morning 4: Driver charged in Novi crash that killed 32-year-old passenger -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Man charged with drunk driving after crashing into tree in Novi, killing passenger. A 24-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving in an early-morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
Detroit man buys stolen social security numbers on dark web, gets government phones to sell
DETROIT – A Detroit man purchased stolen social security numbers on the dark web, used them to submit 3,000 fraudulent Medicaid applications so he could qualify for free government cellphones, and then turned around to sell those phones in a scheme that almost cost the state $11 million, officials said.
South Lyon student in custody after writing threatening message in high school bathroom
SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A student was taken into custody after he wrote a threatening message in the bathroom at South Lyon East High School. The threat was discovered Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a boys’ restroom, school officials said. South Lyon East Principal Karen Fisher said a student admitted to writing the threat when he got to school Wednesday morning.
Oakland County family share story of how QAnon influenced shooting that changed their lives
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Family members impacted by the Oakland County shooting that made national headlines last month are sharing the story of how online conspiracy theories influenced the shooter’s motive. On Sept. 11 around 4 a.m., 53-year-old Igor Lanis fatally shot his wife and dog and injured...
10 years ago today: Woman’s torso found in garbage bag after being run over by fire truck in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman’s torso was found in a black, plastic garbage bag after being run over by a fire truck in Detroit 10 years ago. The torso was found on Oct. 6, 2012. The bag had been duct-taped shut. There was a black sports bra on the...
27-year-old man found dead inside Dodge Charger at Detroit motel
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was found dead overnight inside a Dodge Charger at a Detroit motel. The discovery was made at 2:19 a.m. Friday (Oct. 7) in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road on the city’s east side. Police said the 27-year-old man had been...
FedEx driver steals $96,000 worth of Foot Locker gear shipped to Eastpointe store, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A FedEx driver stole $96,000 worth of Food Locker merchandise that he was supposed to deliver to a store in Eastpointe, officials said. Police spoke to a Foot Locker loss prevention agent and a FedEx security specialist around 4:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) about a possible embezzlement case.
Live coverage: Active shooting situation taking place in Downtown Dearborn Thursday
DEARBORN, Mich. – An active shooting situation is unfolding in Downtown Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police are urging people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue and Military Street, as the situation is ongoing and dangerous. Police have not publicly disclosed many details yet. Dearborn police say the...
