The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
FOX Sports
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is effortlessly great. We shouldn't take him for granted
Given what it was, where it was, who it came against, how it went down and when it happened, there should have been more fuss made. That there wasn't, well, that's Patrick Mahomes' own fault. Against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night, Mahomes turned in a...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
FOX Sports
Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
FOX Sports
Nick believes Lamar Jackson will bounce back against AFC North rival Bengals | What's Wright?
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back after blowing back-to-back leads against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are eyeing their third straight win. Watch as Nick Wright breaks down the AFC North showdown and the keys for Lamar Jackson to succeed, including why he believes the Ravens will bounce back.
FOX Sports
How Colts found a way to beat Broncos: 'There's no such thing as an ugly win'
We expect football games to end with a winner and loser. But Thursday, in a clash of bad offenses and great defenses at high altitude, a tie became possible — a fitting end, one can argue, to competitive repulsion in prime time. But Stephon Gilmore still has it. He's...
FOX Sports
Are 2-2 Rams, Jaguars, Ravens contenders or pretenders? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman decide which 2-2 teams are pretenders or contenders, including the New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Is your team a pretender or contender?
KOAA Survey: Who is the Broncos' biggest threat in the AFC West?
We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results.
FOX Sports
Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1, Mitch Trubisky remains captain | THE CARTON SHOW
Mitchell Trubisky is officially benched after the Pittsburgh Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1 To add insult to injury, according to Craig Carton, Trubisky will remain the team captain, and will take the field only to participate int he coin toss. Craig and Mark Schlereth react to this news, and decide whether the Steelers centering in on Pickett is just another sign that they're in a rebuilding stage.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers leave cause for concern
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a rough start this season. Heading into Week 5, Brady and Co. are in unfamiliar territory at 2-2. Tampa Bay won its first two games of the season on the road, against Dallas and New Orleans, before dropping its next two at home, to Green Bay and Kansas City. The Bucs' next chance to get above .500 comes Sunday vs. Atlanta (1 p.m. ET on FOX), when Brady will look to avoid his first three-game losing streak since 2002.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Eagles-Cardinals, Cowboys-Rams
The Week 5 slate features some great matchups, including the Eagles-Cardinals and Cowboys-Rams games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 5 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Bears-Vikings, pick
The 3-1 Minnesota Vikings hope to remain in first place as they play host to the 2-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday as the longtime NFC North Division rivals resume one of the NFL's most bitter rivalries. The Vikings lead the all-time series — which dates back to 1961 — 63-57-2,...
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who's had the more impressive start?
One of the biggest surprises of the season – two, really – resides in the NFC East, where the Eagles and Cowboys have been among the most impressive teams in the NFL through four weeks. Philadelphia is the league's last unbeaten team, improving to 4-0 after a 29-21...
FOX Sports
Undefeated Eagles Super Bowl contenders? Albert Breer's thoughts | THE HERD
NFL Reporter Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd and discusses whether or not the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl contenders. Albert states quote 'they have a great blend of old and new on the offensive and defensive fronts." Albert finishes by comparing the 2022 Eagles to the 2017 Eagles and highlights their similarities.
FOX Sports
Are the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in trouble?
Will the real Los Angeles Rams please stand up. Through four games this season, the defending Super Bowl champs have looked far from what many expected, now sitting at 2-2 following a deflating 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Matthew Stafford and the offense failed to...
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy Garoppolo not get enough respect? | SPEAK
Jimmy Garoppolo has won back-to-back games for the San Francisco 49ers since losing Trey Lance to season-ending ankle surgery. Jimmy G has started in two conference championship games since 2014 and four playoff wins since 2018, just behind Patrick Mahomes (8) and Tom Brady (8). However, does Jimmy G get enough respect? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether the QB is under-appreciated or not.
FOX Sports
Lions have NFL's best offense, worst defense. It's a unique coaching challenge
NFL coaches frequently stand in front of their teams and talk about the importance of playing complementary football to win at the highest level. The concept of tying the three phases together (offense, defense and special teams) is not a new one, but it is hard to get each unit to operate at a high level at the same time.
FOX Sports
Can Kansas, UCLA, and Tennessee stay undefeated? Ft. Geoff Schwartz | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 6 of the college football season. RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks, Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins, and finally, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers.
