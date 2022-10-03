ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Tampa, FL
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
FOX Sports

Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Chris Broussard
FOX Sports

Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1, Mitch Trubisky remains captain | THE CARTON SHOW

Mitchell Trubisky is officially benched after the Pittsburgh Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1 To add insult to injury, according to Craig Carton, Trubisky will remain the team captain, and will take the field only to participate int he coin toss. Craig and Mark Schlereth react to this news, and decide whether the Steelers centering in on Pickett is just another sign that they're in a rebuilding stage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers leave cause for concern

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a rough start this season. Heading into Week 5, Brady and Co. are in unfamiliar territory at 2-2. Tampa Bay won its first two games of the season on the road, against Dallas and New Orleans, before dropping its next two at home, to Green Bay and Kansas City. The Bucs' next chance to get above .500 comes Sunday vs. Atlanta (1 p.m. ET on FOX), when Brady will look to avoid his first three-game losing streak since 2002.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Eagles-Cardinals, Cowboys-Rams

The Week 5 slate features some great matchups, including the Eagles-Cardinals and Cowboys-Rams games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 5 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Bears-Vikings, pick

The 3-1 Minnesota Vikings hope to remain in first place as they play host to the 2-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday as the longtime NFC North Division rivals resume one of the NFL's most bitter rivalries. The Vikings lead the all-time series — which dates back to 1961 — 63-57-2,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who's had the more impressive start?

One of the biggest surprises of the season – two, really – resides in the NFC East, where the Eagles and Cowboys have been among the most impressive teams in the NFL through four weeks. Philadelphia is the league's last unbeaten team, improving to 4-0 after a 29-21...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Undefeated Eagles Super Bowl contenders? Albert Breer's thoughts | THE HERD

NFL Reporter Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd and discusses whether or not the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl contenders. Albert states quote 'they have a great blend of old and new on the offensive and defensive fronts." Albert finishes by comparing the 2022 Eagles to the 2017 Eagles and highlights their similarities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Are the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in trouble?

Will the real Los Angeles Rams please stand up. Through four games this season, the defending Super Bowl champs have looked far from what many expected, now sitting at 2-2 following a deflating 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Matthew Stafford and the offense failed to...
NFL
FOX Sports

Does Jimmy Garoppolo not get enough respect? | SPEAK

Jimmy Garoppolo has won back-to-back games for the San Francisco 49ers since losing Trey Lance to season-ending ankle surgery. Jimmy G has started in two conference championship games since 2014 and four playoff wins since 2018, just behind Patrick Mahomes (8) and Tom Brady (8). However, does Jimmy G get enough respect? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether the QB is under-appreciated or not.
NFL
FOX Sports

Lions have NFL's best offense, worst defense. It's a unique coaching challenge

NFL coaches frequently stand in front of their teams and talk about the importance of playing complementary football to win at the highest level. The concept of tying the three phases together (offense, defense and special teams) is not a new one, but it is hard to get each unit to operate at a high level at the same time.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy