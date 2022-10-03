Ed Sheeran Is Headed To Michigan For The First Time In Five Years
Ed Sheeran has just announced he's coming to Michigan for the first time in five years. It is also the first time Sheeran has toured in the United States in five years.
The last time the "Shape of You" singer performed in Michigan was on September 8, 2018, at Ford Field. Now, Sheeran is scheduled to bring his "The Mathematics" stadium tour to Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, July 15, 2023. In addition, Khalid is slated to open for him.
Verified Fan Presale begins on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Thursday, October 13 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets via Sheeran's website.
The North American leg of the tour kicks off on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and wraps ip on September 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Check out a full list of tour dates below.
Ed Sheeran 2023 North American Tour Dates
- May 6 - Arlington , TX
- May 13 - Houston
- May 20 - Tampa, FL
- May 27 - Atlanta
- June 3 - Philadelphia
- June 10 - East Rutherford, NJ
- June 17 - Toronto
- June 24 - Landover, MD
- July 1 - Foxborough, MA
- July 8 - Pittsburgh
- July 15 - Detroit
- July 22 - Nashville
- July 29 - Chicago
- August 5 - Kansas City, MO
- August 12 - Minneapolis
- August 19 - Denver
- August 26 - Seattle
- September 2 - Vancouver
- September 9 - Las Vegas
- September 16 - Santa Clara, CA
- September 23 - Inglewood, CA
