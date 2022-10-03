Afternoon Addition: New York is 4th largest wine producer in US, but the city prefers it from France

The New York City skyline as seen from a plane descending into LaGuardia in August 2022. Architect Nader Tehrani reportedly thinks this is the best view of Manhattan.

Dreary Monday, right? Welcome to October in New York City, where the normally festive fall month began with an aggressive storm this weekend. Our city is also where the remnants of Hurricane Ian have decided to stick around for a bit . And it’s... cold. (If your landlord hasn't turned on the heat yet, here's what you should do. ) So I guess it’s a reasonable time to stay indoors and read the day’s link roundup!