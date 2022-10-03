ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Afternoon Addition: New York is 4th largest wine producer in US, but the city prefers it from France

By Brooks Brunson
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqxQQ_0iKRew6S00
The New York City skyline as seen from a plane descending into LaGuardia in August 2022. Architect Nader Tehrani reportedly thinks this is the best view of Manhattan.

Programming note: We'll be combining Early Addition and Extra Extra intermittently throughout this fall, while James Ramsay takes his well-earned vacation days.

Dreary Monday, right? Welcome to October in New York City, where the normally festive fall month began with an aggressive storm this weekend. Our city is also where the remnants of Hurricane Ian have decided to stick around for a bit . And it’s... cold. (If your landlord hasn't turned on the heat yet, here's what you should do. ) So I guess it’s a reasonable time to stay indoors and read the day’s link roundup!

  • Did you know that New York is the fourth largest wine producer in the United States? It’s okay if you didn’t. Per a New York Post “inspection,” it’s pretty difficult to find local bottles at liquor stores in the city, and New Yorkers aren’t really looking for them. Several wine sellers told The Post that the few customers who are buying New York wines are tourists.
  • With this information in mind, it checks out that French wine bars are trending in New York right now, at least according to Eater .
  • United Airlines has temporarily halted service out of JFK. The airline will continue service out of Newark and LaGuardia.
  • And if you do fly into LaGuardia anytime soon, try to snag a window seat on the left side of the plane. Architect Nader Tehrani told Curbed that this is where you can get the best view of the Manhattan skyline .
  • A massive medieval festival returned to Fort Tryon Park after a two-year pandemic hiatus. But apparently no one in the surrounding neighborhoods of Washington Heights and Inwood has ever even heard of the thing . "They don't do outreach and it shows that they don't care about the community," Juan Camilo, owner of uptown beloved brewery Dyckman Beer Co., told Patch .
  • A bike lane built on Queens’ Skillman Avenue significantly bolstered businesses in the area , according to a Streetsblog analysis. This comes after heavy pushback from critics who had predicted that the exact opposite would happen.
  • Mayor Eric Adams’s “close confidant” Timothy Pearson is among highest paid employees in city government , earning more than $242,000 per year, according to The Times .
  • Brooklyn Community Board 1 District Manager Gerry Esposito, who led the Williamsburg and Greenpoint board for 45 years, has suddenly resigned , leaving the board in a “full-blown crisis,” according to THE CITY . He reportedly “had accrued so many days off that the cash-out would essentially leave the board — which has a $257,507 budget for the fiscal year ending next June — without enough money to remain operational or hire a successor.” Esposito is also infamous for purchasing a $26,000 SUV in 2018 “acquired with funds the City Council granted to each of the city’s 59 community boards to help them improve services.”
  • And finally, the train has entered the station:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Queens, NY
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Inwood, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Wine#City Council#Food Drink#Beverages#Travel Destinations#New York Post#New Yorkers#The Post#French#Eater
Gothamist

What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gothamist

In the Bronx, Republicans and Democrats alike took aim at relief center for migrants

Protesters gather near the emergency relief center being erected in a parking lot at Orchard Beach. Mayor Eric Adams late Monday dropped plans to make the "tent city" the first for asylum seekers coming to New York. There has been no welcome wagon at Orchard Beach, where the Adams administration planned to house up to 1,000 asylum seekers temporarily. He changed course late Monday, announcing he would instead open the first such site on Randall's Island. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Bronx-born disco magician Richie Weeks steps back into the spotlight with a collection of unheard tracks

Singer, songwriter and producer Richie Weeks, circa 1981. During disco's heyday, Weeks would record and perform all night, then go to work at the Post Office during the day. During disco's heyday, Richie Weeks collaborated with stars and played legendary nightclubs, and then reported for work at the Post Office. A new album helps to share his story. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
804
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy