Charlotte, NC

One killed, another person hospitalized after crash in Charlotte, Medic says

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

A person is dead and another injured after a crash Monday in southeast Charlotte, according to Medic.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cloister Drive and Providence Road, at the entrance to The Cloisters neighborhood southeast of Sharon Amity Road.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene and took another to a hospital with “life threatening injuries,” Medic said on Twitter about 3:15 p.m.

Southbound lanes at Providence Road and Cloister Drive were closed, according to a Charlotte Observer reporter who drove near the scene around 5 p.m.

The road should reopen before 7 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation site, DriveNC.gov.

This is a developing story.

