Martin County, NC

Hassell man dies during storm

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
 3 days ago

A 2019 South Creek High School graduate died Friday as Hurricane Ian was passing through the state.

The office of N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced that a 22-year-old man drowned in Martin County when his truck left the roadway and became submerged in a flooded swamp Friday night.

Jayron Purvis of Hassell was killed in the single-vehicle-crash, which happened around 9:51 p.m. in Robersonville.

N.C. Highway Patrol Sergeant Taylor said Purvis’ vehicle, a 2014 GMC Sierra, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of State Road 13/14 and State Road 13/13.

The report said Purvis was traveling on Perkins Road near Robert Everett Rd. when the vehicle hit a guard rail and overturned and submerged.

Purvis, who was born on Christmas day in 1999, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor said a medical examiner’s report was still pending.

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

