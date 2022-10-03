Hassell man dies during storm

A 2019 South Creek High School graduate died Friday as Hurricane Ian was passing through the state.

The office of N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced that a 22-year-old man drowned in Martin County when his truck left the roadway and became submerged in a flooded swamp Friday night.

Jayron Purvis of Hassell was killed in the single-vehicle-crash, which happened around 9:51 p.m. in Robersonville.

N.C. Highway Patrol Sergeant Taylor said Purvis’ vehicle, a 2014 GMC Sierra, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of State Road 13/14 and State Road 13/13.

The report said Purvis was traveling on Perkins Road near Robert Everett Rd. when the vehicle hit a guard rail and overturned and submerged.

Purvis, who was born on Christmas day in 1999, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor said a medical examiner’s report was still pending.