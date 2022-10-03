Read full article on original website
The Tab
Freshers’ Week FOMO Part Two: A tribute to campus
Now that Freshers’ Week is up and running in full swing, this year’s newbies are more than likely taking the time to explore their new home of the next three+ years. Lancaster Uni is renowned for many things: its rolling hills, killer sports centre, and the student body’s obsession with Greggs to name just a few. But perhaps one of the most seminal characteristics of our university – and something I’m missing whilst on a year abroad – is its kitted-out campus. I’m sure there are plenty of students out there who claim that city unis will always be supreme to campus unis because you have the city – and all of its eateries – on your doorstep. However, city universities will never measure up to the sheer diversity Lancs has to offer.
The Tab
Everything Lancs students wish they’d known when they were freshers
I don’t know if you’ve noticed at all, but it’s Freshers’ Week. The one week of the year where you can go out every night and claim it’s for your social wellbeing. But between the nights out and getting to know the people you’ll be living with for the next year, Freshers’ can still be a pretty intimidating time. Some things just aren’t quite so obvious as they should be and it’s difficult to know the best way to spend your time.
The Tab
Eight ways to channel your inner child as a Notts student
Coming to university does not have to signify some sort of coming-of-age, right of passage to maturity. Since uni slapped me straight in the face, I’ve done numerous things that I still cannot confess to my grandma, but we all have to let loose somehow. This is why channeling your inner child is not merely a surefire way to suppress the stress of essays, exams and existential crises, but a way of life that leads to successful graduation and, dare I say, enlightenment.
BBC
Gateshead stabbing: Head teacher says Tomasz Oleszak was 'very much loved'
The head teacher of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed said he was "very much loved by everyone" at school. Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, was seriously injured in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at about 20:00 BST on Monday. He died in hospital in the early hours...
BBC
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, 'not seen by cardiologist'
A teenager who died after developing a resting pulse rate of 240bpm was not seen by a cardiologist after admission to A&E, an inquest has heard. Christian Hobbs died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. The 17-year-old had an undiagnosed heart condition. On the first day of...
The Tab
Meet Ozzie, Newcastle University’s official wellbeing cat
Maybe it’s just a lingering adjustment period following the disruption from covid the past two years, but last year’s exam season was rough. And now winter is rolling in and the buzz of summer curled up and died a long time ago. The dread of first semester exam season is near, looming in the air like an unwelcome fart. Last term, some students dealt with stress in strange ways and we heard some questionable things (see Overheard on campus: Exam edition). Sometimes, stress can only be alleviated with a cuddle from that furry friend you left at home at the start of semester. Cue Ozzie.
BBC
Worcestershire sees sharp decline in dog rehoming
There has been a sharp drop in the number of dogs rehomed in Worcestershire, the RSPCA has reported. The number fell 17% from 351 in 2020 to 289 in 2021 and there were also falls in the number of cats and other pets found new homes, the charity said. Nationally,...
