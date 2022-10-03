ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Portland, ME
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine

Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
An Open Letter to Mainers Who Tirelessly Work Multiple Jobs

I understand, let's begin with that. Inflation has been a huge bummer. It really does make me raging mad. However, you and I have to survive despite the raising costs, right?. We have to feed our babies and make sacrifices. Those of you out there that have 1 job understand that with one job, a family, a home, bills, and life, things are pretty tight as it is. But my friends with 2 jobs or maybe even 3, I sympathize, deeply.
New England Shines in Multiple Seasons of ‘Stranger Things’

The new season of Stranger Things makes many references to New England, especially Maine and Massachusetts. The fact that a show that takes place in a rural town in Indiana is mentioning New England shocked me. I mean should it have, probably not, we are wicked cool. I guess I just was not expecting to see more than one New England reference in this hit series.
Augusta, ME
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

