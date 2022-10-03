I understand, let's begin with that. Inflation has been a huge bummer. It really does make me raging mad. However, you and I have to survive despite the raising costs, right?. We have to feed our babies and make sacrifices. Those of you out there that have 1 job understand that with one job, a family, a home, bills, and life, things are pretty tight as it is. But my friends with 2 jobs or maybe even 3, I sympathize, deeply.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO