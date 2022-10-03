Read full article on original website
Cynthia Mcfarland
2d ago
Could he be more out of touch with reality? He is hated. He couldn’t even help a candidate who was trying to run for Governor of Maryland. Tone deaf and just ignorant.
Roath Lim
3d ago
Lol. Bend over Hogan for president. Hahaha. The guy that says he a republican but is blue on the inside.
Rocket1955
3d ago
Where do send my donation? It is time we get back what is best for the country instead of politicians (Trump, DeSantis, Abbott, etc)who will lie, are divisive, two faced, and will changes their alliances in a minute when it suits their goals.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. During his visit to a Volvo truck plant in Hagerstown on Friday, President Biden is expected to spotlight the steps Democrats have taken to shore up the economy. His trip to Maryland — his second in six weeks — will also draw attention to the most competitive congressional race in the state, the battle between incumbent Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil Parrott (R).
ANNAPOLIS — Former Maryland Del. Carmen Amedori says when she gets to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, one of the people she hopes to meet is Kyle Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old who was acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 during a protest.
In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, owes Baltimore City $21,200 for outstanding water bills according to online public records.
BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware Democratic Party is urging its elected officials not to ride in the carriages at this year’s Return Day in Georgetown. The move by party officials comes amid ongoing controversy over the confederate flag that flies at the Marvel Museum, which provides some of the carriages used in the event’s parade.
An overwhelming majority of Maryland voters said in a new Washington Post-University of Maryland survey that they are in favor of legalizing marijuana ahead of November’s midterm election. The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 73 percent of respondents said they’ll support the proposed legalization, while 23 percent of...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are getting all of the headlines lately. But one governor has not made the news headlines as much as these other two governors have.
Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate for governor in next month’s state election, leads Republican opponent Dan Cox by a more than 2-1 margin—60% to 28%, according to a Washington Post poll conducted with the University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement (CDCE). The poll finds...
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
The Women’s March will hold events nationwide this weekend, including a Saturday march in D.C. to fight for reproductive rights — exactly one month before the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Organizers are participants to gather at 11 a.m. at Folger Park on D Street in Southeast, between...
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
This article contains explicit language. Around 60 people protested an event held on campus Monday night, at which two Republican candidates for office in Maryland were invited to speak by a conservative student activist group. Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA invited Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland’s Republican nominee for Lieutenant...
Last month, Ron DeSantis flew 50 Venezuelan migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard. Some believe he was copying Texas Governor Greg Abbott who has bussed migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.
Tens of thousands of voters in Central Virginia will be voting in a new Congressional district and possibly represented by someone new in Congress.
For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them. A scholar on education leadership at John Hopkins University, Anderson grew frustrated as district officials stayed quiet about mounting vacancies. Meanwhile, in Maryland, the […]
Maryland (WBFF) — Rolling out this week, a temporary fix for Maryland 529 account holders unable to unlock funds. As FOX 45 has been reporting for over a month now, about 30,000 college funds remain frozen as the state agency grapples with technical difficulties. The short-term solution may seem...
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
