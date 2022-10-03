Read full article on original website
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH POSSIBLE EJECTION
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident on Old Freehold Road at West Todd. We are attempting to confirm the possibility of an ejection. Avoid the area due to traffic delays. Should new details arise, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel are responding to an auto accident at Rts. 37 and 166. There is a report of multiple injuries with a request for one basic life support ambulance and two advanced life support ambulances. There is also a report of leaking fluids. Use extreme caution in the area. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an accident earlier today on Route 70 and Herbertsville Road involving an overturned vehicle. Rescue workers were dealing with a confirmed entrapment of a female who was not breathing. Patients were transported by ALS and BLS. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER: CRASH ON GARDEN STATE PARKWAY WITH SERIOUS TRAFFIC DELAY
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway at the ramp for 82/82A. Traffic is backed up well beyond the toll plaza. No additional information is available at this time.
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bennetts Mills Road and County Line Road. Use caution in the area. No additional information is available at this time.
OLD BRIDGE: NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP WITH A FATAL ACCIDENT ON GSP
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee...
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway Crash Goes Off Overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 PM in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
LONG BEACH TWP: POLICE TO ENFORCE RESTRICTIONS ON DRIVING THROUGH FLOODED STREETS
Please review the ordinance below and be aware that our officers will be enforcing it. Driving like this causes damage to homes and their landscaping. 189-33: Operation of vehicles on flooded streets and roadways. When there is accumulated water on the surface of any portion of the public street or...
TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Admiral and Route 166. There are reported injuries at the scene, the extent of which is unknown. Should we receive additional information on this accident, we will update our page as soon as possible.
TOMS RIVER: MVA
A crash was reported at 571 and Rt 9 in Toms River around 7:30 this morning. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries, if any, are unknown at this time. It has since been cleared.
LONG BEACH ISLAND: ELECTRICAL FIRE AT ST. VINCENT’S CHURCH IN SURF CITY
Emergency responders was at the scene of an electrical fire with heavy smoke at St. Vincent’s Church earlier today. The fire was discovered in the electric room and extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT – TRAFFIC BACK UP
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Van Zile @ Route 88. Traffic is building in the area. We do not have any additional information available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
HOLMDEL: INJURED BALD EAGLE – IF SEEN NOTIFY AUTHORITIES
The below pictured bald eagle was located on Canterbury Court as it was being attacked by two other bald eagles. It suffered what appeared to be a severe leg injury and was having difficulty flying. Animal control arrived on scene, but was unable to capture it. It will likely be grounded in the area of Longview Drive until captured. If located, please do not approach. Contact us at 732-946-4400 and we will dispatch animal control who will attempt to safely capture it and provide medical treatment.
LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
Residents: School Buses Speeding
JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
Storm leaves behind 8-foot cliffs across Bay Head; costs could soar on next round of replenishment
Coastal towns are assessing the damage to the dune system left behind by the storm in Ocean County.
TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH THREATENING AMAZON DRIVER WITH A RIFLE – “IT’S A RACIST NEIGHBORHOOD”
PRESS RELEASE-LACEY TOWNSHIP MAN CHARGED WITH BIAS INTIMIDATION AND MAKING TERRORISTIC THREATS. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with Bias Intimidation in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:16-1a(1) and Terroristic Threats in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3b, in connection with an incident that occurred in Lacey Township on September 5, 2022.
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
BRICK: CAR INTO BUILDING
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that drove into a commercial building on the 300 block of 17th Ave. The car is lodged halfway into the building. There was injuries as a result of this accident. First responders were able to free the occupants of the car but at this moment the car remains lodged in the building. Rescuers are working on removing the vehicle.
