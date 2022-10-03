Read full article on original website
Related
kiss951.com
Lawsuit Could Mean North Carolina College Students Get Refunds For Covid Year
Students definitely got the short end of the stick during 2020 and 2021. Important milestones were missed including sports seasons, proms, and the overall in-person learning experience. And college students were no exception. Students across the country were forced to move out of dorms and attend all of their classes online. Yet their tuition costs remained the same. Many feel that they should be reimbursed since they did not get the full experience they were charged for. And some North Carolina students are actually suing on that point WCNC reports. Do you think college students should receive refunds for classes that were moved to remote learning because of COVID?
WCNC
Medicaid expansion in sight for North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina could soon see an expansion of Medicaid thanks to a proposal from the North Carolina Healthcare Association that may finally get the ball rolling in the state. North Carolina is one of just 12 states in the U.S. that didn't expand Medicaid since the...
piratemedia1.com
Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters
With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
neusenews.com
School board resolution honors Seaforth legacy
The Lenoir County Board of Education honored the late Dr. Keith Seaforth for “his decades of service to the education of our young people” in a resolution unanimously approved Monday night and presented to his widow, Barbara. Seaforth served as a school board member for 24 years, first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
WRAL
NC principals should qualify for jobs with more than just a test, state board says
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina should allow principal candidates to use portfolios—instead of a test—to prove they’re ready to take on the job, the State Board of Education recommended Thursday. After hours of debate this week and following months of meetings, the board voted to...
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
WITN
Metronet says Greenville among first in state to get new high-speed service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in Greenville are among the first in the state to have access to even faster internet with a new ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. Fayetteville and Raeford are the other two cities getting the new service. “Metronet is proud to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinajournal.com
Republicans: Inflation costs each N.C. family $7,800 a year
North Carolina Republicans are driving their message as they head into the homestretch of the 2022 midterm elections. At the party headquarters on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, spoke to media and party faithful, urging them to keep the energy up and their focus on education and the impact of inflation.
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
wkml.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America
Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thewashingtondailynews.com
County unemployment rate at 30-year low
Beaufort County’s unemployment rate has reached a 30 year low, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The rate was 4.1% in August of 2022. Out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, Beaufort ranks 40th for unemployment rates. The state’s unemployment rate is 3.5% as of August 2022.
Duke Energy Progress asks for rate hike under three-year plan in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A subsidiary of the largest electric power provider in North Carolina is proposing a rate hike under a three-year plan it says will help make improvements to the state's power grid. Duke Energy Progress, wholly owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy in...
cbs17
Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton Schools selects new Interim Superintendent
JACKSON – A new person will soon fill the role of Interim Superintendent for Northampton County Schools, continuing the district’s efforts to improve. Dr. Rosa Atkins has been appointed through a joint decision by the Northampton Board of Education and the State Board of Education, according to a press release sent today (Thursday) from the State Board.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Kiwanis Club
Guest speaker at this week’s Kiwanis Club meeting was Stacy Drakeford, Washington Deputy City Manager and Director of Public Safety introduced by Kiwanian Stuart O’Neal (left in photo). In his talk, Drakeford highlighted the 10 year history of the “Shopping. With a Public Safety Officer” program. He...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. election workers deal with harassment ahead of midterms
In the aftermath of the 2020 election, North Carolina election workers have been harassed and threatened by those who claim that the presidential election was rigged. Tim Boyum talks with election workers about how this has affected their work ahead of the 2022 midterms. Plus, whistleblowers play an important role,...
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
Comments / 1