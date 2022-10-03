ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit Could Mean North Carolina College Students Get Refunds For Covid Year

Students definitely got the short end of the stick during 2020 and 2021. Important milestones were missed including sports seasons, proms, and the overall in-person learning experience. And college students were no exception. Students across the country were forced to move out of dorms and attend all of their classes online. Yet their tuition costs remained the same. Many feel that they should be reimbursed since they did not get the full experience they were charged for. And some North Carolina students are actually suing on that point WCNC reports. Do you think college students should receive refunds for classes that were moved to remote learning because of COVID?
COLLEGES
WCNC

Medicaid expansion in sight for North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina could soon see an expansion of Medicaid thanks to a proposal from the North Carolina Healthcare Association that may finally get the ball rolling in the state. North Carolina is one of just 12 states in the U.S. that didn't expand Medicaid since the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
piratemedia1.com

Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters

With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

School board resolution honors Seaforth legacy

The Lenoir County Board of Education honored the late Dr. Keith Seaforth for “his decades of service to the education of our young people” in a resolution unanimously approved Monday night and presented to his widow, Barbara. Seaforth served as a school board member for 24 years, first...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Republicans: Inflation costs each N.C. family $7,800 a year

North Carolina Republicans are driving their message as they head into the homestretch of the 2022 midterm elections. At the party headquarters on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, spoke to media and party faithful, urging them to keep the energy up and their focus on education and the impact of inflation.
BUSINESS
beckerspayer.com

North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members

Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America

Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
AGRICULTURE
thewashingtondailynews.com

County unemployment rate at 30-year low

Beaufort County’s unemployment rate has reached a 30 year low, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The rate was 4.1% in August of 2022. Out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, Beaufort ranks 40th for unemployment rates. The state’s unemployment rate is 3.5% as of August 2022.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton Schools selects new Interim Superintendent

JACKSON – A new person will soon fill the role of Interim Superintendent for Northampton County Schools, continuing the district’s efforts to improve. Dr. Rosa Atkins has been appointed through a joint decision by the Northampton Board of Education and the State Board of Education, according to a press release sent today (Thursday) from the State Board.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Kiwanis Club

Guest speaker at this week’s Kiwanis Club meeting was Stacy Drakeford, Washington Deputy City Manager and Director of Public Safety introduced by Kiwanian Stuart O’Neal (left in photo). In his talk, Drakeford highlighted the 10 year history of the “Shopping. With a Public Safety Officer” program. He...
WASHINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. election workers deal with harassment ahead of midterms

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, North Carolina election workers have been harassed and threatened by those who claim that the presidential election was rigged. Tim Boyum talks with election workers about how this has affected their work ahead of the 2022 midterms. Plus, whistleblowers play an important role,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WITN

Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC

