radionwtn.com
Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
radionwtn.com
Kayla Nation Named Paris Quotarian Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Kayla Nation was selected 2022 Paris Quotarian of the Year. At the recent Quota meeting, 2022-23 club officers were installed by Jane Sinnema, using a puzzle theme. They are: President – Jill Snow, Vice President – Mary Kathryn Moore, Secretary – Martha McFadden, Treasurer – Deborah Mell, Parliamentarian-Historian – Geraldine Sykes, Director – Cassandra Perry, Director – Martha Smith and Director – Elizabeth Craig. Not pictured is Assistant Treasurer – Janice Teas.
WBBJ
Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
radionwtn.com
Reminder: BPU Holds Community Cookout Today
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, today is the day for the annual Community Cookout sponsored by the Paris BPU in downtown Paris. BPU invites everyone to enjoy free hot dogs, chips and cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the alley and parking lot areas beside the main office. Paris BPU...
radionwtn.com
Inventor’s Fair Generates Bright Ideas At Martin Elementary
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Elementary School is growing a group of promising inventors after a recent 5th grade Inventor’s Fair produced nearly 70 prototypes and models of inventions. Led by Mrs. Candace Sumner and Mrs. Paige Hatchel, about 70 students in 5th grade Social Studies classes designed and constructed a...
radionwtn.com
Johnny Wayne Capps
Johnny Wayne “Beetle” Capps, 60 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home in Linden, Tennessee. Johnny was born Thursday, August 1, 1963, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Lawrence Capps and the late Laverne Pace Capps. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Betty Capps Haddock; and two brothers: Charles Capps and David Capps.
radionwtn.com
Lakewood Games To Be Played At Grove Until New Bleachers Installed
Paris, Tenn.–Lakewood School officials are happy to announce that the Lakewood Eagles’ gym is getting new bleachers along with its new gym floor. Installation of the bleachers was to have happened over Fall break, but due to a construction delay, the installation now will be over Thanksgiving break.
wvlt.tv
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Woman Charged In Death Of Husband
Union City, Tenn.–Following a two-year investigation, Obion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Troy woman in the death of her husband. Keleta K. Turnage, age 51, is in the Obion County Jail, charged with the death of Bobby G. Turnage. On July 24, 2020, Obion County Sheriff’s Deputies were...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Found Sleeping In Home Near Accident Scene
Dover, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping on someone’s couch after leaving the scene of an accident earlier. Ryan Hargrove, age 26, was arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated burglary and vandalism. Bond of $7,500 was set.
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
radionwtn.com
Shirley Casey
Shirley Casey, 91, passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2022, in her home in Louisville, Tennessee. Shirley Winifred Carter was born Tuesday, February 17, 1931, to Winfred Harold Carter and Mildred Eleanor Moseley Carter in Martin, Tennessee. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: W.H. and Mildred Carter; a brother: Larry Carter and a son: John Casey.
radionwtn.com
Paris Okays Location Of Microbreweries In City
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy session Thursday night, the Paris City Commission approved an ordinance allowing microbreweries and distilleries in the city of Paris. The approval comes after planning commission approval, two readings of the proposed ordinance by the city commission and a public hearing which was held at the start of Thursday’s meeting.
radionwtn.com
Record-Breaking Year For Tourism Celebrated
Memphis, Tenn.–A group representing Obion and Lake Counties attended the 2022 Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Tourism that was held this year at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis. Included from Discovery Park were Scott Williams, president and CEO; Dr. Emalee Buttrey, director of education and museum experience; Tammy...
thunderboltradio.com
Sheriff dispels social media rumors regarding Dresden football game
Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade is hoping to dispel rumors that have circulated around Friday night’s McKenzie and Dresden football game. Sheriff McDade says his department and school officials have spent the past four days investigating numerous social media posts that were false. The sheriff says there were never...
radionwtn.com
Somber Clothesline Project Program Draws Large Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–A large and somber crowd was on hand in downtown Paris Monday evening for the unveiling of The Clothesline Project which raises awareness of the horrors of domestic violence all over the country and right here at home. Organized by Jane Etheridge of Phases to Freedom, the program...
radionwtn.com
Ethan Torsak To Kick Off Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Noon on the Square will kick off Friday, October 7 with Paris musician Ethan Torsak and food provided by Perry’s BBQ. Noon on the Square is held every Friday in October and sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. It draws hundreds to downtown Paris. The events are...
WBIR
TBI: Tennessee man arrested in Alabama nearly a year after 19-year-old woman's murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Johnsonville man is in custody for murder after an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old woman. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents joined an investigation after authorities found the body of Felicity Nicole Inman at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County in Nov. 2021.
radionwtn.com
Big Bass Bash Moved To September 2023 At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.– The Association of Collegiate anglers is constantly searching for ways to benefit the anglers and help grow the sport of collegiate bass fishing. Following a successful Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley at Kentucky Lake two weeks ago, the ACA has decided to move the 2023 installment of this event from this upcoming spring to the fall of 2023. Next year’s Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley will now be contested on September 23-24, 2023 at Kentucky Lake in Henry County and Paris, TN.
clarksvillenow.com
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
