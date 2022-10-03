Read full article on original website
Collier County Sheriff makes 31 arrests for looting, breaking curfew
Police in Southwest Florida have announced the arrest of 31 individuals in the last four days for looting or suspicious activity after curfew.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing person case turns into homicide investigation in Hendry County
Hendry County detectives were investigating a missing person report which quickly evolved into a homicide investigation, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. On September 30, a report of concern about a missing mother of two young children came to Sheriff Steve Whidden who immediately responded and acted. 39-year-old...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies: 2 suspects burglarized Habitat for Humanity site in Port Charlotte, kicked K9
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday night after Charlotte County deputies say they helped steal materials from a Habitat for Humanity construction site and kicked the K9 that tracked them down. Odilio Miranda, 20, and an underage suspect face charges of grand theft, residential burglary, resisting arrest, and causing bodily harm...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel officials provide updates in press conference
Sanibel officials had a lot of updates for the island’s residents on Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Dana Souza, the Sanibel city manager, began by thanking those who’ve been working since the storm for their help. He then brought up donations and said, the Charitable Foundation of the Islands will set something up on their website to help.
Lee County Sheriff's Office takes to Facebook to debunk Ian-related rumors
Reports of deaths of adults and children at various facilities have been flatly denied by the LCSO social media team.
Threat to Gulf Coast High School as Collier County schools prepare to reopen.
A threat was made to Gulf Coast High School the day before Collier schools are scheduled to open after Hurricane Ian.
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties
Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
WINKNEWS.com
Missouri Task Force 1 continues looking for survivors in Fort Myers Beach
More than a week after Hurricane Ian washed away swaths of Southwest Florida, search and rescue teams from all over the U.S. are still combing through the ruins in places like Fort Myers Beach to find anyone who may have been left behind. “You know, the debris is phenomenal,” said...
Parts of Fort Myers could be without power for a month
As residents all across the state of Florida continue to recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, parts of the city of Fort Myers could be without electricity for as much as a month.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police search for robbery suspect on Cortez Blvd
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a Friday morning robbery on Cortez Boulevard. According to FMPD, a person was robbed on the 2400 block of Cortez Boulevard. Police say they have set up an extensive perimeter in the area, extending into the McGregor corridor. Anyone with information, especially those...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County boat ramps closed; U.S. Coast Guard urges caution while boating
All Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps remain closed until further notice as the facilities and surrounding waterways are assessed. The U.S. Coast continues to conduct channel surveys and aids to navigation verifications due to potential navigational hazards caused by Hurricane Ian in the vicinity of Fort Myers Beach, Port Charlotte, and Boca Grande.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples continues post-Ian recovery
The City of Naples updated residents on the progress of its post-Hurricane Ian recovery in a press release. Naples confirmed one storm-related death: According to the medical examiner, a 73-year-old woman died of drowning and myocardial infarction. While the city’s boil water notice was lifted, water pressure fluctuations are expected...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral HighPoint residents thankful for staff during Ian
Residents at HighPoint, a senior living community in Cape Coral, are thankful for the care they received during Ian. The senior living community has independent residents, assisted-living residents and memory care residents. The group said they are thankful for staff who stayed with them and went above and beyond to...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – October 5th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Bucking the national trend, gas prices are a penny lower statewide today. The average price is $3.17 per gallon, or 23 cents lower than a week ago, due to the October suspension of Florida’s sales tax on gas. Independent of state gas tax collection, the price per gallon is two cents higher than a week ago.
'Could Be Months' Before Floridians Allowed Into Homes After Hurricane Ian
Search and rescue operations are still underway in the town of Fort Myers Beach, and evacuated residents have been told to stay out of the area.
WINKNEWS.com
Power companies provide update on restoration efforts
Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers asks residents to conserve water
The City of Fort Myers is asking residents to conserve water. In a tweet, the city said it has restored water to most homes, but it is still working to reconnect water for the last six communities. The city asks residents not to wash cars, fill pools or hot tubs,...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County updates: WiFi centers open and Charlotte County cemeteries closed to the public
Charlotte County Community Services Library and History Division has opened the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, as well as care stations to provide public Wi-Fi and laptops for public use. All locations are open seven days a week until further notice. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, located at 401 Shreve St. Punta...
