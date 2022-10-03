ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Missing person case turns into homicide investigation in Hendry County

Hendry County detectives were investigating a missing person report which quickly evolved into a homicide investigation, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. On September 30, a report of concern about a missing mother of two young children came to Sheriff Steve Whidden who immediately responded and acted. 39-year-old...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
Sanibel officials provide updates in press conference

Sanibel officials had a lot of updates for the island’s residents on Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Dana Souza, the Sanibel city manager, began by thanking those who’ve been working since the storm for their help. He then brought up donations and said, the Charitable Foundation of the Islands will set something up on their website to help.
SANIBEL, FL
Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Fort Myers police search for robbery suspect on Cortez Blvd

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a Friday morning robbery on Cortez Boulevard. According to FMPD, a person was robbed on the 2400 block of Cortez Boulevard. Police say they have set up an extensive perimeter in the area, extending into the McGregor corridor. Anyone with information, especially those...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lee County boat ramps closed; U.S. Coast Guard urges caution while boating

All Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps remain closed until further notice as the facilities and surrounding waterways are assessed. The U.S. Coast continues to conduct channel surveys and aids to navigation verifications due to potential navigational hazards caused by Hurricane Ian in the vicinity of Fort Myers Beach, Port Charlotte, and Boca Grande.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Naples continues post-Ian recovery

The City of Naples updated residents on the progress of its post-Hurricane Ian recovery in a press release. Naples confirmed one storm-related death: According to the medical examiner, a 73-year-old woman died of drowning and myocardial infarction. While the city’s boil water notice was lifted, water pressure fluctuations are expected...
NAPLES, FL
Cape Coral HighPoint residents thankful for staff during Ian

Residents at HighPoint, a senior living community in Cape Coral, are thankful for the care they received during Ian. The senior living community has independent residents, assisted-living residents and memory care residents. The group said they are thankful for staff who stayed with them and went above and beyond to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida News That Impacts You – October 5th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Bucking the national trend, gas prices are a penny lower statewide today. The average price is $3.17 per gallon, or 23 cents lower than a week ago, due to the October suspension of Florida’s sales tax on gas. Independent of state gas tax collection, the price per gallon is two cents higher than a week ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Power companies provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Fort Myers asks residents to conserve water

The City of Fort Myers is asking residents to conserve water. In a tweet, the city said it has restored water to most homes, but it is still working to reconnect water for the last six communities. The city asks residents not to wash cars, fill pools or hot tubs,...
FORT MYERS, FL

